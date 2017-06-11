Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 11, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;23;SW;14;90%;90%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;45;31;Sunny and very warm;40;31;WSW;15;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;33;18;Brilliant sunshine;35;18;W;16;37%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;25;20;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;E;16;65%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;14;Not as warm;19;13;W;32;66%;37%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the a.m.;15;8;An afternoon shower;14;8;WSW;10;67%;72%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;40;23;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;W;15;16%;7%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;19;8;Clouds and sunshine;24;12;SE;11;37%;3%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;20;9;Mostly sunny;20;14;ESE;4;74%;55%;4

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;25;19;Partly sunny, breezy;27;20;NNW;23;52%;28%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;15;10;Partly sunny;16;12;WNW;11;69%;43%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;42;25;Sunny and very warm;43;26;NNW;16;14%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;35;23;A shower in spots;35;24;SSW;8;61%;54%;9

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-shower;28;21;Morning t-storms;24;21;WSW;19;84%;83%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;34;25;A stray shower;33;26;S;10;67%;56%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;27;21;Partly sunny;27;21;SW;11;59%;3%;8

Beijing, China;Cloudy and very warm;31;17;Cloudy;27;18;ENE;11;33%;42%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny intervals;25;14;Humid with some sun;28;17;NW;6;52%;10%;7

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy;28;19;Not as warm;22;13;W;23;51%;32%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;19;10;Cloudy with a shower;19;10;SE;9;80%;72%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;28;15;Mostly sunny;28;16;ENE;9;53%;19%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;Strong p.m. t-storms;31;15;WNW;15;48%;66%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;12;Cooler;20;11;WSW;19;60%;15%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;26;15;Periods of sun, nice;27;18;SW;7;52%;30%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny, humid;29;16;W;11;41%;2%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;Clouds and sunshine;15;9;N;10;65%;1%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;15;High clouds;31;15;WNW;8;31%;11%;6

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;24;17;Mostly cloudy;23;15;NE;20;55%;17%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;34;21;Sunny and very warm;36;23;ENE;13;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;15;13;Rain and drizzle;16;13;N;23;86%;79%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;E;5;63%;73%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;38;29;Periods of sun;36;29;SSW;19;52%;44%;9

Chicago, United States;Breezy with sunshine;31;23;Sunny and hot;32;23;SSW;19;52%;7%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;SW;13;76%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Nice with some sun;22;12;A shower;17;11;WSW;23;72%;81%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Nice with some sun;28;24;NW;20;78%;7%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, humid;32;23;Partly sunny;33;24;SSE;15;59%;2%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a shower;31;23;A stray shower;30;23;S;16;81%;71%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;38;28;Mostly sunny;42;29;WNW;14;29%;2%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;30;13;Plenty of sun;32;10;SW;16;36%;28%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;25;SW;15;93%;92%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Sun and clouds;32;23;SE;11;61%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;17;11;Variable cloudiness;17;12;WSW;29;69%;67%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;34;20;Partial sunshine;33;20;N;14;23%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;24;20;Mostly sunny;24;20;ENE;22;73%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;34;27;A t-storm or two;35;26;SE;7;71%;91%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;21;8;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;NNE;7;58%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;15;70%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;22;9;Cooler with rain;13;9;WSW;17;96%;85%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;25;High clouds;34;26;SW;12;68%;44%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;33;27;A few showers;33;26;SW;11;74%;96%;9

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;31;23;Spotty showers;31;23;ENE;19;61%;85%;11

Hyderabad, India;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;23;A t-storm or two;30;23;WSW;13;74%;82%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warmer;36;24;Partly sunny;39;24;NNW;22;30%;1%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Pleasant and warmer;24;17;Sunlit and pleasant;24;17;NE;18;63%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;33;24;Showers around;33;24;ESE;10;66%;70%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;41;28;Sunny and very warm;37;28;N;17;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Abundant sunshine;19;4;Clouds and sun, nice;21;3;SSW;9;47%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and warm;34;14;Mostly sunny;32;15;NNW;9;14%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;30;Partly sunny;35;30;WSW;22;60%;3%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;19;A t-storm or two;30;19;S;9;66%;76%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;43;30;Sunny and hot;44;29;NW;17;14%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouding up;26;15;Partly sunny;26;17;SW;13;45%;66%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;18;59%;53%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Becoming cloudy;31;21;Decreasing clouds;31;21;WSW;8;59%;10%;7

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;35;25;A t-storm or two;32;27;S;13;84%;70%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;34;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;6;78%;65%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-1;WNW;18;21%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Heavy thunderstorms;31;25;A couple of t-storms;30;23;SW;15;79%;92%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Partly sunny;21;16;S;13;68%;3%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;28;17;Sunshine and warm;31;18;NNW;12;57%;6%;8

London, United Kingdom;Sun and some clouds;22;11;Variable cloudiness;19;10;W;24;62%;35%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;21;13;Partly cloudy;23;13;SSE;11;45%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;ENE;10;67%;41%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;37;22;Very hot;37;21;ESE;8;21%;29%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;Some brightening;31;27;WSW;20;69%;13%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;Spotty showers;31;24;ESE;9;74%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;S;10;67%;70%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;17;8;Some sun, a shower;16;8;W;14;79%;56%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;28;13;Nice with some sun;28;13;N;12;35%;41%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;30;27;A t-storm or two;30;26;E;15;72%;71%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;24;11;Showers and t-storms;20;10;WSW;13;68%;82%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;34;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;16;73%;73%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;16;4;Partly sunny;14;7;N;8;63%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;WSW;10;66%;82%;5

Moscow, Russia;Some sun;21;12;Spotty showers;22;14;WSW;13;57%;87%;4

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;30;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;SE;9;79%;90%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine and nice;26;12;Becoming cloudy;26;14;E;15;52%;42%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;24;SW;12;48%;3%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and pleasant;32;18;A shower in places;32;18;NW;13;49%;42%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;17;9;A shower in places;15;7;SSE;16;77%;42%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;25;12;Mostly cloudy;24;12;NNE;12;43%;4%;7

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;17;10;Thundershowers;20;11;NW;13;60%;69%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;31;18;A t-storm around;31;19;WSW;20;65%;55%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny intervals;29;25;Some sun, a t-storm;29;25;ESE;20;83%;76%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NNW;7;83%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;31;24;Heavy p.m. showers;32;23;E;11;77%;74%;9

Paris, France;Some sun;30;12;Not as warm;23;11;NNW;11;55%;2%;7

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;NNE;15;31%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning shower;34;25;Mostly cloudy;35;25;WNW;8;59%;39%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A shower in places;31;24;SE;16;71%;56%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;22;SSE;9;48%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;27;17;Strong a.m. t-storms;27;12;WNW;17;53%;66%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;29;13;Cloudy;28;14;N;10;40%;44%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;20;11;Downpours;21;11;WNW;14;73%;100%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;18;Cooler in the p.m.;31;19;SW;14;51%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;29;24;Some sun, a shower;29;24;SSE;14;68%;89%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;14;8;Becoming cloudy;14;10;SSE;13;57%;44%;3

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;19;13;Showers and t-storms;19;12;WSW;18;80%;85%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;24;18;Showers and t-storms;26;20;WNW;8;75%;76%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;27;Sunny and hot;44;27;S;10;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;SE;11;33%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;20;12;Rain and drizzle;18;11;SSW;14;77%;98%;2

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;17;12;Partly cloudy;18;11;WNW;24;62%;10%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;ENE;11;77%;80%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;SE;15;69%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;WSW;7;97%;82%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;31;14;Clouds and sun, nice;31;16;WNW;10;19%;3%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Partly sunny;19;6;E;3;50%;2%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;NNE;12;65%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;14;Partly sunny, warmer;33;17;NW;9;54%;7%;7

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;21;11;Mostly cloudy;18;11;S;10;65%;66%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;29;17;Partly sunny;28;17;WSW;10;30%;44%;9

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;29;21;A couple of showers;26;20;E;13;71%;70%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Mainly cloudy;31;28;A shower or t-storm;32;28;SSE;6;77%;79%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;22;12;Warmer;26;13;S;8;63%;33%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;26;Mostly sunny;29;26;E;17;72%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;21;13;Thundershowers;18;11;WSW;15;71%;83%;4

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;19;12;Mostly sunny;20;13;SSW;11;71%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;34;27;Thunderstorms;34;27;N;9;75%;80%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;20;11;Cooler with rain;16;10;SW;18;91%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;ESE;11;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;25;15;Nice with some sun;26;16;NNW;22;52%;25%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;40;23;Sunny and very warm;37;22;N;17;10%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;NE;13;58%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A shower or t-storm;32;16;Partly sunny;32;17;ESE;8;39%;4%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;25;17;Clouds and sun;25;17;E;15;38%;57%;7

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;27;18;Partly sunny, warm;27;19;WSW;24;64%;56%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;E;15;67%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;18;SSW;13;55%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;25;10;Mostly sunny;27;11;SSE;14;17%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;19;11;Clouds and sun;19;11;SE;9;60%;44%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Strong p.m. t-storms;31;16;W;11;49%;65%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;ESE;9;75%;72%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;21;10;Afternoon rain;19;10;W;17;75%;87%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;24;14;Thunderstorms;25;13;WNW;19;63%;74%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;13;11;Turning sunny, windy;15;12;NW;36;75%;28%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;26;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;SSW;14;75%;83%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;33;13;Not as hot;28;13;NE;6;33%;47%;9

