Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 11, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and a t-storm;82;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;74;SW;9;90%;90%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;113;87;Sunny and very warm;104;88;WSW;9;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;92;65;Brilliant sunshine;94;65;W;10;37%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;77;67;Sunny and pleasant;79;69;E;10;65%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;57;Not as warm;66;56;W;20;66%;37%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the a.m.;60;47;An afternoon shower;58;47;WSW;6;67%;72%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;104;74;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;W;9;16%;7%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;65;46;Clouds and sunshine;74;53;SE;7;37%;3%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sun;67;49;Mostly sunny;69;57;ESE;3;74%;55%;4

Athens, Greece;Thunderstorms;77;67;Partly sunny, breezy;80;68;NNW;14;52%;28%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;59;49;Partly sunny;61;54;WNW;7;69%;43%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;108;78;Sunny and very warm;110;79;NNW;10;14%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;96;74;A shower in spots;95;74;SSW;5;61%;54%;9

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-shower;82;69;Morning t-storms;76;69;WSW;12;84%;83%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;92;77;A stray shower;91;79;S;6;67%;56%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;81;69;Partly sunny;81;70;SW;7;59%;3%;8

Beijing, China;Cloudy and very warm;88;63;Cloudy;81;64;ENE;7;33%;42%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny intervals;77;58;Humid with some sun;83;62;NW;4;52%;10%;7

Berlin, Germany;Turning cloudy;83;67;Not as warm;72;56;W;14;51%;32%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;67;50;Cloudy with a shower;65;50;SE;6;80%;72%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;82;59;Mostly sunny;83;61;ENE;6;53%;19%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;Strong p.m. t-storms;89;60;WNW;9;48%;66%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;53;Cooler;68;52;WSW;12;60%;15%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;79;59;Periods of sun, nice;81;64;SW;5;52%;30%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;79;55;Partly sunny, humid;85;61;W;7;41%;2%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;Clouds and sunshine;59;48;N;6;65%;1%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;60;High clouds;87;60;WNW;5;31%;11%;6

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;76;63;Mostly cloudy;74;60;NE;13;55%;17%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;93;69;Sunny and very warm;96;73;ENE;8;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;59;55;Rain and drizzle;60;56;N;14;86%;79%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;70;A t-storm in spots;81;69;E;3;63%;73%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;100;84;Periods of sun;97;84;SSW;12;52%;44%;9

Chicago, United States;Breezy with sunshine;88;73;Sunny and hot;90;74;SSW;12;52%;7%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;87;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;79;SW;8;76%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Nice with some sun;71;54;A shower;63;53;WSW;14;72%;81%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;82;75;Nice with some sun;82;75;NW;12;78%;7%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, humid;90;74;Partly sunny;92;76;SSE;9;59%;2%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a shower;88;73;A stray shower;86;73;S;10;81%;71%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;100;83;Mostly sunny;107;84;WNW;9;29%;2%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;86;55;Plenty of sun;90;50;SW;10;36%;28%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;91;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;77;SW;9;93%;92%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;89;75;Sun and clouds;89;74;SE;7;61%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;62;52;Variable cloudiness;63;53;WSW;18;69%;67%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;94;67;Partial sunshine;91;67;N;9;23%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;75;68;Mostly sunny;76;68;ENE;14;73%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;94;80;A t-storm or two;94;79;SE;4;71%;91%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;70;46;Mostly sunny, nice;73;45;NNE;5;58%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;88;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;E;9;70%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;72;49;Cooler with rain;56;48;WSW;10;96%;85%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;78;High clouds;93;79;SW;8;68%;44%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;91;80;A few showers;91;79;SW;7;74%;96%;9

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;87;73;Spotty showers;87;73;ENE;12;61%;85%;11

Hyderabad, India;Heavy p.m. t-storms;86;74;A t-storm or two;87;74;WSW;8;74%;82%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warmer;97;74;Partly sunny;102;75;NNW;13;30%;1%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Pleasant and warmer;76;63;Sunlit and pleasant;75;62;NE;11;63%;2%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;91;75;Showers around;92;75;ESE;6;66%;70%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;106;82;Sunny and very warm;99;82;N;10;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Abundant sunshine;65;40;Clouds and sun, nice;70;37;SSW;6;47%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and warm;93;57;Mostly sunny;90;58;NNW;6;14%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;86;Partly sunny;94;87;WSW;13;60%;3%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;66;A t-storm or two;86;66;S;6;66%;76%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;110;86;Sunny and hot;112;84;NW;10;14%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouding up;78;59;Partly sunny;79;63;SW;8;45%;66%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;E;11;59%;53%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Becoming cloudy;88;71;Decreasing clouds;87;70;WSW;5;59%;10%;7

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;94;78;A t-storm or two;89;80;S;8;84%;70%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of t-storms;94;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;ESE;4;78%;65%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;59;28;Mostly sunny, mild;58;29;WNW;11;21%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Heavy thunderstorms;88;77;A couple of t-storms;86;73;SW;9;79%;92%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;69;60;Partly sunny;70;61;S;8;68%;3%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;83;63;Sunshine and warm;89;65;NNW;7;57%;6%;8

London, United Kingdom;Sun and some clouds;71;52;Variable cloudiness;66;50;W;15;62%;35%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;70;55;Partly cloudy;73;55;SSE;7;45%;3%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;Mostly sunny;85;69;ENE;6;67%;41%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;99;71;Very hot;99;69;ESE;5;21%;29%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;81;Some brightening;88;81;WSW;12;69%;13%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;76;Spotty showers;87;75;ESE;5;74%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;86;78;A t-storm or two;92;78;S;6;67%;70%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;62;46;Some sun, a shower;61;46;W;9;79%;56%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;82;56;Nice with some sun;83;55;N;7;35%;41%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;87;81;A t-storm or two;86;79;E;9;72%;71%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;75;51;Showers and t-storms;69;49;WSW;8;68%;82%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;94;76;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SSW;10;73%;73%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;62;39;Partly sunny;58;44;N;5;63%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;86;68;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;WSW;6;66%;82%;5

Moscow, Russia;Some sun;69;54;Spotty showers;72;57;WSW;8;57%;87%;4

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;86;80;Showers and t-storms;88;80;SE;6;79%;90%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine and nice;78;53;Becoming cloudy;78;57;E;9;52%;42%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;92;74;Mostly sunny;92;76;SW;7;48%;3%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and pleasant;89;64;A shower in places;89;65;NW;8;49%;42%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;63;49;A shower in places;59;44;SSE;10;77%;42%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;77;53;Mostly cloudy;75;54;NNE;7;43%;4%;7

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;63;49;Thundershowers;68;52;NW;8;60%;69%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;87;64;A t-storm around;88;66;WSW;13;65%;55%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny intervals;85;78;Some sun, a t-storm;84;78;ESE;13;83%;76%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;NNW;4;83%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;88;75;Heavy p.m. showers;90;74;E;7;77%;74%;9

Paris, France;Some sun;86;54;Not as warm;73;52;NNW;7;55%;2%;7

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;73;55;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;NNE;9;31%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A morning shower;92;77;Mostly cloudy;94;76;WNW;5;59%;39%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;84;76;A shower in places;87;76;SE;10;71%;56%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. shower or two;94;74;An afternoon shower;93;72;SSE;6;48%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, nice;80;62;Strong a.m. t-storms;80;54;WNW;11;53%;66%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;84;56;Cloudy;82;58;N;6;40%;44%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;68;51;Downpours;70;51;WNW;9;73%;100%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warmer;89;65;Cooler in the p.m.;88;66;SW;8;51%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;84;76;Some sun, a shower;84;75;SSE;9;68%;89%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;58;46;Becoming cloudy;57;49;SSE;8;57%;44%;3

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;67;55;Showers and t-storms;67;54;WSW;11;80%;85%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;75;64;Showers and t-storms;79;68;WNW;5;75%;76%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;107;80;Sunny and hot;111;81;S;6;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;89;61;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;SE;7;33%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;68;53;Rain and drizzle;65;53;SSW;8;77%;98%;2

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;63;53;Partly cloudy;64;52;WNW;15;62%;10%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;78;64;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;ENE;7;77%;80%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;85;77;Mostly sunny;86;78;SE;9;69%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;73;66;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;WSW;4;97%;82%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;87;56;Clouds and sun, nice;88;61;WNW;6;19%;3%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;Partly sunny;66;43;E;2;50%;2%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;85;73;A p.m. shower or two;86;73;NNE;7;65%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;57;Partly sunny, warmer;91;63;NW;6;54%;7%;7

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;70;53;Mostly cloudy;65;52;S;6;65%;66%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;84;62;Partly sunny;83;63;WSW;6;30%;44%;9

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;84;70;A couple of showers;79;68;E;8;71%;70%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Mainly cloudy;88;82;A shower or t-storm;90;82;SSE;4;77%;79%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;71;53;Warmer;78;56;S;5;63%;33%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;78;Mostly sunny;85;78;E;11;72%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;69;55;Thundershowers;65;52;WSW;10;71%;83%;4

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;67;54;Mostly sunny;67;56;SSW;7;71%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;93;80;Thunderstorms;93;80;N;5;75%;80%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm in spots;68;51;Cooler with rain;60;50;SW;11;91%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;93;71;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;ESE;7;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;77;59;Nice with some sun;79;60;NNW;14;52%;25%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;103;74;Sunny and very warm;98;72;N;11;10%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;NE;8;58%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A shower or t-storm;89;61;Partly sunny;89;63;ESE;5;39%;4%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;76;62;Clouds and sun;77;62;E;10;38%;57%;7

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;80;65;Partly sunny, warm;81;66;WSW;15;64%;56%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and beautiful;84;68;Mostly sunny, nice;80;67;E;9;67%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;83;65;Mostly sunny;86;65;SSW;8;55%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;77;51;Mostly sunny;80;52;SSE;9;17%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;66;52;Clouds and sun;66;51;SE;5;60%;44%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;Strong p.m. t-storms;88;61;W;7;49%;65%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;89;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;ESE;6;75%;72%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;69;50;Afternoon rain;65;50;W;10;75%;87%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;75;57;Thunderstorms;76;56;WNW;12;63%;74%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;55;52;Turning sunny, windy;59;54;NW;22;75%;28%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;86;79;Rain and a t-storm;87;79;SSW;8;75%;83%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;91;56;Not as hot;83;56;NE;4;33%;47%;9

