2017 Summer Formosa Steam Locomotive Trip to take place on June 24

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has announced the launch of the Summer Formosa Steam Locomotive Trip in 2017, with the inaugural voyage being scheduled to run from Yuli Station to Taitung Station in eastern Taiwan on June 24, stopping at Dongli, Chishang and Shanli stations.

Since the launch of the steam locomotive trip in 2014, this activity has drawn much attention from the public every year, according to the TRA. The trip for this year features a ceremony for the sistership establishment between the Taiwan’s steam locomotive queen, CT273, and the steam locomotive of JR West, SL Yamaguchigou (C571), the TRA said. This ceremony is scheduled to take place at Yuli station. The TRA said that it welcomes passengers to join this event to witness this historic moment and the glamour of the steam locomotive running along Taiwan’s east coast.

As before, CT273 steam locomotive mobilizing five air-conditioned cars will be used to serve this year’s Summer Formosa Steam Locomotive Trip, according to the TRA. The inaugural voyage is scheduled on June 24, and the other two trips are arranged on July 8, the TRA said, adding that ticket reservation is available on-line on May 16. Please visit the website for more details. To book tickets, please visit here.

Dongli Station is located at the south of Xiuguluan River. Passengers can not only stand at the elevated platform to oversee the valley landscape but also visit the nearby farm market. The newly renovated Chishang Station presents the feature of wooden barn style and local characteristics. The legendary station, Shanli, is known for its distant and unreachable location and a nearby white castle is a must-visit place.