India win toss and bowling first vs SAfrica in Champs Trophy

LONDON (AP) — India won the toss and elected to bowl first to South Africa in a Champions Trophy elimination match at The Oval on Sunday.

Only the winner of the Group B game will reach the semifinals, meaning an exit for either defending champion India or top-ranked South Africa.

With fine, dry conditions expected all day, India went for offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin instead of medium-pacer Umesh Yadav after failing to defend 321 against Sri Lanka on Thursday at The Oval.

South Africa also made only one change after losing to Pakistan by 19 runs on Wednesday. Andile Phehlukwayo, the medium-pacer who has taken 18 wickets in 16 matches, replaced Wayne Parnell.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.