Dominican Republic senator visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Dominican Republic senator Reinaldo Pared Perez is visiting Taiwan from June 11 to 16, during which he will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Accompanied by his wife and other five people, the senator was invited to visit Taiwan by the Republic of China. Apart from meeting President Tasi, he will also meet Su Chia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), president of the Legislative Yuan, and David Lee (李大維), the foreign minister, according to the ministry.

The ministry said that the parliamentary relations between the two countries have been close, with recent exchanges including members of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan visiting the Dominican Republic in February and the Dominican Senate’s continuous supports for Taiwan to participate in international organizations and events such as the International Civil Aviation Organization and World Health Assembly.

The senator’s visit will improve the cooperation and interactions between the parliaments of the two countries, and further reinforce the parliamentary relations, said the ministry.

The senate will also visit economic and cultural attractions in Taiwan, including the National Palace Museum, Taipei 101, and Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area, said the ministry.