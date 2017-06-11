Police release photos of London attackers' fake bomb belts

LONDON (AP) — Police say the London Bridge attackers wore fake suicide belts to create "maximum fear" as they carried out their rampage.

The Metropolitan Police released photographs Sunday of the blood-splattered belts, which were made from plastic water bottles wrapped in duct tape.

Attackers Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba wore the belts when they mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market on June 3. They killed eight people before being shot dead by police.

Police Commander Dean Haydon said the attackers may have worn the belts because they planned to take hostages, "or it might be that they saw it as protection from being shot themselves."

Police are still appealing for witnesses as they piece together details of the attack.