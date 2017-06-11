  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Beauty of Taiwan from above

The photography assistant Chen Kuan-chi sent out the photo before the helicopter crash happened

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/11 16:30

East Rift Vally in Taiwan's Hualien County, taken by director Chi Po-lin's assistant Chen Kuan-chi. (Image from the Administration of East Rift Valley

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An image of the East Rift Valely in Taiwan's Hualien County was posted by the Administration of East Rift Valley on Facebook on June 10, to commemorate the deceased photographer Chen Kuan-chi (陳冠齊).

The photo was in fact taken by Chen, the photography assistant of the documentary director Chi Po-lin (齊柏林). The two photographers and the pilot Chang Chih-kuang (張志光) were killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday while being on a filming mission. 

The morning before the accident occurred, Chen sent this image to one of his college friends who works in the Administration of East Rift Valley, sharing the beauty of eastern Taiwan he saw from above. Chen's friend later posted the photo after the tragedy happened to grieve the death of his best friend, the man who devoted himself to Taiwan.
