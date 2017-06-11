Color Stage Festival brings stage trucks and pole dancers to the capital

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Twenty-two stage trucks on which pole dancers, DJs, and indie bands were performing formed a spectacular scene at Taiwan Color Stage Festival (金光舞台車．閃閃嘉年華) in front of the Taipei City Hall Plaza Saturday night.

Despite the unstable weather in Taipei City yesterday, the festival eventually kicked off on the colorful, sparkling stage trucks. Twenty performing groups, including indie band 88 balaz (八十八顆芭樂籽), DJ Mykal a.k.a. 林哲儀, and pole dancers, drew many citizens to the festival.

The festival organizer Chang San-shih-ssu (張三十四), founder of the music label Taiwan Colors Music, said ahead of the event that he hoped the festival would attract workers and foreigners to enjoy the stage truck performances and get to know Taiwan's local culture.

In the towns and villages of southern Taiwan, stage trucks combining pole dancing and other types of performance are often seen on occasions such as weddings, funerals, election campaigns, and even temple events.

The festival was inspired by Taiwanese photographer Lin I-chen's work "Stage", for which he had visited numerous towns and villages in Taiwan for a decade, photographing what he called the stage-truck culture in different periods.

Sparkling stage trucks with local music and dancing lining the street was a fascinating scene that the city’s central business district rarely sees.