Taking mango theme trip to Taiwan’s mango hometown gains popularity in summer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--With summer heat sizzling, taking a trip to Yujing (玉井), the hometown of mango, in the southern Taiwanese city of Tainan, to savor its well-known mangos and mango ice would be most befitting to make the summer feel cooler.



Yujing is the distribution center of mangos in Tainan’s mountainous area, and there are many kinds of mangos in the area, including Taiwanese Mango, Irwin, Haden, Keitt, and Jin-Hwang. Of which Irwin mango is the staple of the area and the tastiest.

A must-visit place for mango lovers during the mango season is the Yujing Vegetable and Fruit Market (玉井果菜市場) near the Yujing District Office. Visitors can find all kinds of mangos at the market selling at much lower than average prices. However, fruits here are usually sold by the box or basket.

In addition, visitors can also find other in-season local fruits and agricultural produce at the market, including longan, litchi, bananas, and various vegetables.

And of course you don’t want to miss the mango ice on the Yujing old street, where visitors can find about 10 stores selling a great variety of the local delicacy. Customers usually find a generous amount of chopped mango pieces in a bowl of mango ice prepared by any of these stores. Business is usually brisk at the stores during the mango season.

Yuching is accessible through Provincial Highways 3, 20 and 84. Visitors are recommended to also pay visits to nearby attractions, such as the ancestral place of the Chiang family (江家古厝) and Zengwun Reservoir Dapu Scenic Area (曾文水庫大埔風景區), to make the trip more memorable.

The ancestral place of the Chiang family

Dapu Township, Chiayi County (photo courtesy of Chi Po-lin (齊柏林))