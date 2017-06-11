Taipei 101 to pay tribute to Chi Po-lin with light display following his death

TAIPEI（Taiwan News） - A light display of the title of the highly-acclaimed documentary "Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above"(看見台灣) will be lit on the top of Taipei 101 Sunday evening, to pay tribute to its director, Chi Po-lin (齊柏林), who died in a helicopter crash in Taiwan’s Hualien County yesterday, the company announced today.

Saturday at 11:56 am, a helicopter carrying three people was reported to have crashed in the mountains near the Hualien coastal town of Fengbin, with later reports saying that the craft had been on a filming mission.

The documentary maker was one of the three people killed in the tragic crash, aged 52, while two others were his assistant Chen Kuan-chi (陳冠齊), and Pilot Chang Chih-kuang (張志光).

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Between 6:30 pm and 10 pm today, the top of the Taipei 101 building will display the documentary’s Chinese title in lights, to pay tribute to the respected film director, the company said.

The skyscraper’s LED screen will also honor the director’s work by showing “Seeing Taiwan, the Forever Chi Po-lin.”

"Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above" is a 2013 documentary film, which documents Taiwan completely in aerial photography and filming. The film was a huge commercial success, grossing over NT$220 million (US$7.3 million) and also helped raise public awareness on the issue of environmental conservation.

The film went on to win the Golden Horse Award, Taiwan’s equivalent to the Academy Awards, for best documentary the same year.