Chiayi sees hottest temperature of year with 36.2 degrees Celsius

The mercury in Chiayi soared to 36.2 degrees Celsius at 12:47 p.m. on Sunday, the highest recorded in the southern county this year, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

In addition, five other locations around Taiwan also saw their record high temperatures for the year, with 35.8 degrees recorded in Banqiao New Taipei, 34.3 degrees in Tainan, 34.2 degrees in Kaohsiung, 33.6 degrees in Suao, Yilan County and 33.4 degrees in Yilan City, according to CWB data.

The 36.2 degrees in Chiayi was the fourth highest recorded nationwide this year, while the highest temperature so far was in Dawu Township, Taitung County, where the mercury hit 37.4 degrees on May 9, according to the bureau.

The recent high temperatures have been caused by a high pressure system in the Pacific, the CWB said, adding that in addition to Chiayi, areas of northern Taiwan could also see temperatures rise above 36 degrees during the day.