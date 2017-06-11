BC-BBO--Major League Linescores, 1st Ld-Writethru,0877

Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 003 000 101 0—5 16 2 Tampa Bay 000 203 000 1—6 11 2

(10 innings)

Gray, Coulombe (7), Axford (8), Madson (9), Hendriks (10) and Josh Phegley, Vogt; E.Ramirez, Whitley (6), Jose Alvarado (7), Hunter (7), Danny Farquhar (8), Colome (9), Pruitt (10) and Norris. W_Pruitt 5-1. L_Hendriks 2-1.

___

Los Angeles 000 000 010—1 2 0 Houston 010 010 01x—3 10 1

Nolasco, Petit (8), Alvarez (8) and Maldonado; Fiers, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and B.McCann. W_Fiers 4-2. L_Nolasco 2-7. Sv_Giles (16). HRs_Houston, McCann.

___

Oakland 110 001 301—7 16 0 Tampa Bay 100 001 000—2 6 0

Manaea, Doolittle (8), Casilla (9) and Josh Phegley; Andriese, Hu (2), Jose Alvarado (6), Stanek (7), Danny Farquhar (9) and Sucre. W_Manaea 6-3. L_Hu 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Pinder, Healy, Phegley. Tampa Bay, Longoria.

___

Chicago 310 000 010—5 14 1 Cleveland 000 201 000—3 5 1

Holmberg, Beck (6), Jennings (6), Swarzak (6), Dav.Robertson (8) and K.Smith; Tomlin, Otero (3), Goody (5), McAllister (6), Shaw (8) and Gomes. W_Holmberg 1-0. L_Tomlin 3-8. Sv_Dav.Robertson (10). HRs_Cleveland, Santana, Encarnacion.

___

Baltimore 000 000 111— 3 4 0 New York 630 320 02x—16 18 0

Tillman, Crichton (2), E.Jackson (4), Bleier (6), Wright (8) and Castillo; Severino, Gallegos (8), Layne (9) and G.Sanchez, Romine. W_Severino 5-2. L_Tillman 1-4. HRs_Baltimore, Rickard, Davis. New York, Holliday, Castro, Gregorius, Judge, Sanchez.

___

Detroit 000 021 000— 3 9 0 Boston 002 010 35x—11 13 1

Verlander, Stumpf (6), Saupold (6), Rodriguez (7), Leon (8) and J.McCann; Sale, Barnes (8), Boyer (9) and Leon. W_Sale 8-2. L_Saupold 1-1.

___

Toronto 000 200 011—4 4 2 Seattle 010 000 100—2 8 0

Stroman, J.Smith (8), R.Osuna (9) and Martin; Miranda, Zych (7), Cishek (9) and C.Ruiz. W_Stroman 7-2. L_Zych 2-2. Sv_R.Osuna (15). HRs_Toronto, Smoak, Carrera, Morales.

___

INTERLEAGUE Texas 000 100 002 03—6 9 0 Washington 000 003 000 00—3 10 0

(11 innings)

M.Perez, Barnette (6), Jeffress (7), Leclerc (8), Claudio (9), Kela (10) and Chirinos; G.Gonzalez, Albers (7), Glover (9), O.Perez (9), Romero (10), Kelley (11) and Lobaton, Wieters. W_Kela 3-1. L_Kelley 3-2. HRs_Texas, Choo, Chirinos. Washington, Lind.

___

Minnesota 000 120 000—3 5 0 San Francisco 100 010 000—2 6 1

Berrios, Duffey (6), Belisle (8), Kintzler (9) and Gimenez; Samardzija, Law (7), Strickland (9) and Posey. W_Berrios 5-1. L_Samardzija 2-8. Sv_Kintzler (17). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier, Vargas. San Francisco, Belt.

___

Kansas City 000 011 190—12 14 0 San Diego 100 030 110— 6 10 2

Kennedy, Minor (7), T.Wood (7), Soria (8), Moylan (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez, Butera; M.Diaz, Stammen (3), Torres (6), Yates (6), Hand (7), Valdez (8), Quackenbush (9) and Hedges. W_T.Wood 1-2. L_Hand 1-4. HRs_Kansas City, Escobar, Cain 2, Hosmer, Perez. San Diego, Pirela.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 010 000 014—6 7 3 Atlanta 000 000 010—1 6 2

Gsellman, Blevins (7), Salas (8), Edgin (8), Reed (8) and R.Rivera; Newcomb, Jason Motte (7), L.Jackson (8) and Flowers. W_Gsellman 5-3. L_Newcomb 0-1. Sv_Reed (10). HRs_New York, Cespedes. Atlanta, Phillips.

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 4 0 St. Louis 000 400 30x—7 6 0

Pivetta, Gomez (6), L.Garcia (7) and Rupp; C.Martinez and Fryer. W_C.Martinez 5-5. L_Pivetta 1-3.

___

Colorado 200 100 105—9 14 0 Chicago 000 000 100—1 5 0

Hoffman, Qualls (7), Dunn (7), McGee (8), Lyles (9) and Wolters; Butler, Grimm (6), Duensing (7), Pena (8), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Hoffman 4-0. L_Butler 3-2. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon, Reynolds.

___

Miami 300 210 000—6 11 0 Pittsburgh 012 100 30x—7 16 1

Straily, Wittgren (5), Ziegler (6), Phelps (7), J.Garcia (8) and Realmuto; Williams, E.Santana (5), Marinez (6), Hudson (7), Nicasio (8), Rivero (8) and E.Diaz. W_Hudson 1-2. L_Phelps 2-3. Sv_Rivero (1). HRs_Miami, Dietrich, Realmuto.

___

New York 000 031 022—8 12 0 Atlanta 000 000 100—1 5 2

Matz, Ramirez (8), Pill (9) and T.d'Arnaud; Wisler, Freeman (7), O'Flaherty (8), Jason Motte (9) and K.Suzuki. W_Matz 1-0. L_Wisler 0-1. HRs_New York, Rivera, Bruce.

___

Milwaukee 000 200 000—2 2 1 Arizona 000 012 00x—3 6 0

Guerra, Hader (7), Hughes (8) and Pina; Godley, Chafin (7), Bradley (8), Rodney (9) and Iannetta. W_Godley 2-1. L_Guerra 1-1. Sv_Rodney (16). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez. Arizona, Drury.

___

Cincinnati 001 003 000—4 8 1 Los Angeles 300 010 001—5 10 0

Wojciechowski, W.Peralta (6), Lorenzen (7), Storen (9), Cingrani (9) and Mesoraco; A.Wood, Fields (6), P.Baez (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Jansen 4-0. L_Storen 1-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Mesoraco. Los Angeles, Bellinger.