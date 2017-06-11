BC-BBO--Major League Linescores,1st Ld-Writethru

%ednotes(Eds: Updates<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|003
|000
|101
|0—5
|16
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|203
|000
|1—6
|11
|2
Gray, Coulombe (7), Axford (8), Madson (9), Hendriks (10) and Josh Phegley, Vogt; E.Ramirez, Whitley (6), Jose Alvarado (7), Hunter (7), Danny Farquhar (8), Colome (9), Pruitt (10) and Norris. W_Pruitt 5-1. L_Hendriks 2-1.
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010—1
|2
|0
|Houston
|010
|010
|01x—3
|10
|1
Nolasco, Petit (8), Alvarez (8) and Maldonado; Fiers, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and B.McCann. W_Fiers 4-2. L_Nolasco 2-7. Sv_Giles (16). HRs_Houston, McCann.
___
|Oakland
|110
|001
|301—7
|16
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|000—2
|6
|0
Manaea, Doolittle (8), Casilla (9) and Josh Phegley; Andriese, Hu (2), Jose Alvarado (6), Stanek (7), Danny Farquhar (9) and Sucre. W_Manaea 6-3. L_Hu 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Pinder, Healy, Phegley. Tampa Bay, Longoria.
___
|Chicago
|310
|000
|010—5
|14
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|201
|000—3
|5
|1
Holmberg, Beck (6), Jennings (6), Swarzak (6), Dav.Robertson (8) and K.Smith; Tomlin, Otero (3), Goody (5), McAllister (6), Shaw (8) and Gomes. W_Holmberg 1-0. L_Tomlin 3-8. Sv_Dav.Robertson (10). HRs_Cleveland, Santana, Encarnacion.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|111—
|3
|4
|0
|New York
|630
|320
|02x—16
|18
|0
Tillman, Crichton (2), E.Jackson (4), Bleier (6), Wright (8) and Castillo; Severino, Gallegos (8), Layne (9) and G.Sanchez, Romine. W_Severino 5-2. L_Tillman 1-4. HRs_Baltimore, Rickard, Davis. New York, Holliday, Castro, Gregorius, Judge, Sanchez.
___
|Detroit
|000
|021
|000—
|3
|9
|0
|Boston
|002
|010
|35x—11
|13
|1
Verlander, Stumpf (6), Saupold (6), Rodriguez (7), Leon (8) and J.McCann; Sale, Barnes (8), Boyer (9) and Leon. W_Sale 8-2. L_Saupold 1-1.
___
|Toronto
|000
|200
|011—4
|4
|2
|Seattle
|010
|000
|100—2
|8
|0
Stroman, J.Smith (8), R.Osuna (9) and Martin; Miranda, Zych (7), Cishek (9) and C.Ruiz. W_Stroman 7-2. L_Zych 2-2. Sv_R.Osuna (15). HRs_Toronto, Smoak, Carrera, Morales.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Texas
|000
|100
|002
|03—6
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|003
|000
|00—3
|10
|0
M.Perez, Barnette (6), Jeffress (7), Leclerc (8), Claudio (9), Kela (10) and Chirinos; G.Gonzalez, Albers (7), Glover (9), O.Perez (9), Romero (10), Kelley (11) and Lobaton, Wieters. W_Kela 3-1. L_Kelley 3-2. HRs_Texas, Choo, Chirinos. Washington, Lind.
___
|Minnesota
|000
|120
|000—3
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|010
|000—2
|6
|1
Berrios, Duffey (6), Belisle (8), Kintzler (9) and Gimenez; Samardzija, Law (7), Strickland (9) and Posey. W_Berrios 5-1. L_Samardzija 2-8. Sv_Kintzler (17). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier, Vargas. San Francisco, Belt.
___
|Kansas City
|000
|011
|190—12
|14
|0
|San Diego
|100
|030
|110—
|6
|10
|2
Kennedy, Minor (7), T.Wood (7), Soria (8), Moylan (8), K.Herrera (9) and S.Perez, Butera; M.Diaz, Stammen (3), Torres (6), Yates (6), Hand (7), Valdez (8), Quackenbush (9) and Hedges. W_T.Wood 1-2. L_Hand 1-4. HRs_Kansas City, Escobar, Cain 2, Hosmer, Perez. San Diego, Pirela.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|010
|000
|014—6
|7
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|2
Gsellman, Blevins (7), Salas (8), Edgin (8), Reed (8) and R.Rivera; Newcomb, Jason Motte (7), L.Jackson (8) and Flowers. W_Gsellman 5-3. L_Newcomb 0-1. Sv_Reed (10). HRs_New York, Cespedes. Atlanta, Phillips.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|400
|30x—7
|6
|0
Pivetta, Gomez (6), L.Garcia (7) and Rupp; C.Martinez and Fryer. W_C.Martinez 5-5. L_Pivetta 1-3.
___
|Colorado
|200
|100
|105—9
|14
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Hoffman, Qualls (7), Dunn (7), McGee (8), Lyles (9) and Wolters; Butler, Grimm (6), Duensing (7), Pena (8), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Hoffman 4-0. L_Butler 3-2. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon, Reynolds.
___
|Miami
|300
|210
|000—6
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|012
|100
|30x—7
|16
|1
Straily, Wittgren (5), Ziegler (6), Phelps (7), J.Garcia (8) and Realmuto; Williams, E.Santana (5), Marinez (6), Hudson (7), Nicasio (8), Rivero (8) and E.Diaz. W_Hudson 1-2. L_Phelps 2-3. Sv_Rivero (1). HRs_Miami, Dietrich, Realmuto.
___
|New York
|000
|031
|022—8
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|2
Matz, Ramirez (8), Pill (9) and T.d'Arnaud; Wisler, Freeman (7), O'Flaherty (8), Jason Motte (9) and K.Suzuki. W_Matz 1-0. L_Wisler 0-1. HRs_New York, Rivera, Bruce.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|000—2
|2
|1
|Arizona
|000
|012
|00x—3
|6
|0
Guerra, Hader (7), Hughes (8) and Pina; Godley, Chafin (7), Bradley (8), Rodney (9) and Iannetta. W_Godley 2-1. L_Guerra 1-1. Sv_Rodney (16). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez. Arizona, Drury.
___
|Cincinnati
|001
|003
|000—4
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|300
|010
|001—5
|10
|0
Wojciechowski, W.Peralta (6), Lorenzen (7), Storen (9), Cingrani (9) and Mesoraco; A.Wood, Fields (6), P.Baez (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Jansen 4-0. L_Storen 1-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Mesoraco. Los Angeles, Bellinger.