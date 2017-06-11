  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/11 13:10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
AGarcia ChW 58 222 33 74 .333
Bogaerts Bos 57 223 40 74 .332
Judge NYY 57 205 50 68 .332
Dickerson TB 60 248 44 81 .327
Altuve Hou 62 238 40 77 .324
SCastro NYY 59 238 44 77 .324
AHicks NYY 49 158 36 50 .316
Alonso Oak 53 169 30 53 .314
Hosmer KC 61 235 31 73 .311
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 19; Smoak, Toronto, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Sano, Minnesota, 15; Moustakas, Kansas City, 15.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 46; Sano, Minnesota, 46; Pujols, Los Angeles, 44; Judge, New York, 44; Smoak, Toronto, 43; AGarcia, Chicago, 42; Holliday, New York, 42; Correa, Houston, 41; Mazara, Texas, 40; KDavis, Oakland, 40.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 8-2; JVargas, Kansas City, 8-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 8-3; Stroman, Toronto, 7-2; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Miranda, Seattle, 6-2.