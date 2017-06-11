  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/11 13:08
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0248 American League

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 36 23 .610
Boston 34 27 .557 3
Baltimore 31 29 .517
Tampa Bay 33 32 .508 6
Toronto 30 32 .484
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 26 .552
Cleveland 30 29 .508
Detroit 29 32 .475
Kansas City 27 34 .443
Chicago 26 34 .433 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 19 .698
Los Angeles 32 33 .492 13
Seattle 31 32 .492 13
Texas 29 32 .475 14
Oakland 27 35 .435 16½

___

Saturday's Games

Texas 6, Washington 3, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5, 1st game, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 12, San Diego 6

Oakland 7, Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 16, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 3

Boston 11, Detroit 3

Toronto 4, Seattle 2

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Gausman 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6)

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-7) at Cleveland (Carrasco 5-3)

Oakland (Hahn 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Archer 4-4)

L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-6) at Houston (Paulino 0-0)

Minnesota (Turley 0-0) at San Francisco (Cain 3-5)

Texas (TBD) at Washington (Scherzer 7-3)

Toronto (Happ 0-4) at Seattle (Paxton 5-0)

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1)

Detroit (Norris 2-4) at Boston (Pomeranz 6-3)