China strengthens internet censorship, closes social media accounts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Under the new cyber-security law (網路安全法) that came into effect on June 1, the Chinese authorities have since closed more than 80 WeChat social media public accounts and blogs covering celebrity news.

According to the law issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the highest internet regulator of the country, individuals and organizations cannot conduct activities on the internet that violate other people’s reputations, privacy, intellectual properties, and other legitimate rights and interests.

It is reported that on June 7, representatives of China’s major internet companies, including Weibo, Baidu, and Tencent, were called to a meeting by the administration's officials, who told them measures must be taken to effectively suppress vulgar and sensational reportage of celebrities’ scandals and lavish lifestyle.

Following the meeting, social media public accounts such as WeChat and blogs that mainly cover celebrity news were deleted, some of which had had millions of followers and made a huge profit from advertising revenue.

However, it is also reported that some entertainment-related accounts that did not provide celebrity gossip or scandals were also shut down. Among them, the popular movie-review WeChat account Dushe Dianying (毒舌電影) was valued at around $44 million after completing its first round of financing last July.

According to the New York Times, David Bandurski, editor of the China Media Project at the University of Hong Kong, observed that it is yet another measure pursued by the Xi Jinping’s government in order to contain news media.

“It’s no longer enough for media content to avoid the negative,” Bandurski suggested, adding “It must be adequately positive”.

Luo, Shi-hon (羅世宏), professor at the National Chung Cheng University College of Social Sciences, told CNA that the upcoming 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in which future leaders of China will be decided, may explain why the Chinese authorities decided to further control news media as a means to maintain public order.

Furthermore, Lou pointed out that Guo Wen-gui, a Chinese businessman and billionaire who earlier disclosed corruption among the Chinese leaders to the US media, may also be a contributing factor.

Until recently, entertainment and sports news in China was said to have enjoyed relatively more freedom than political news or those with sensitive topics to the authorities’ eyes.

Yet Lou said that after the congress, many entertainment-related accounts might be able to relaunch, for the levels of censorship by the Chinese authorities tend to be volatile.