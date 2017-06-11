  1. Home
BC-SOC--MLS Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/11 12:55
Major League Soccer

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L D Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 8 2 5 29 26 15
Chicago 8 3 4 28 25 16
New York City FC 7 5 3 24 27 19
Orlando City 7 5 3 24 16 18
Columbus 7 8 1 22 24 26
New England 5 5 5 20 26 21
New York 6 7 2 20 15 21
Atlanta United FC 5 6 3 18 28 22
Montreal 4 4 5 17 20 19
Philadelphia 4 6 4 16 20 18
D.C. United 4 7 3 15 10 21
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L D Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 7 4 5 26 20 11
Portland 7 5 3 24 26 21
FC Dallas 6 3 5 23 21 13
Houston 7 6 2 23 27 22
Vancouver 6 6 1 19 18 18
Seattle 5 6 4 19 18 22
San Jose 5 6 4 19 16 20
Los Angeles 5 5 3 18 19 19
Minnesota United 4 8 2 14 19 33
Real Salt Lake 4 10 2 14 15 35
Colorado 4 8 1 13 12 18

___

Saturday's Games

Chicago 2, Atlanta United FC 0

Montreal 1, Sporting Kansas City 1

Portland 2, FC Dallas 0