BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Connecticut
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Chicago
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Seattle
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Phoenix
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Dallas
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|San Antonio
|0
|9
|.000
|8½
___
|Saturday's Games
Atlanta 71, Connecticut 104
Chicago 85, San Antonio 81, OT
Los Angeles 89, Phoenix 87