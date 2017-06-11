BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/11 12:47
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 6 3 .667
New York 5 3 .625 ½
Atlanta 4 4 .500
Indiana 4 5 .444 2
Connecticut 3 5 .375
Chicago 2 7 .222 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 0 1.000
Los Angeles 5 3 .625 3
Seattle 5 3 .625 3
Phoenix 5 4 .556
Dallas 4 5 .444
San Antonio 0 9 .000

___

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 71, Connecticut 104

Chicago 85, San Antonio 81, OT

Los Angeles 89, Phoenix 87