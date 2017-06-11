Tens of thousands expected for Puerto Rican Day parade

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of revelers are expected to pack Fifth Avenue for New York's annual Puerto Rican Day parade.

That's despite a controversy over honoring a man who spent 35 years in prison for his involvement with a group responsible for bombings that killed or maimed dozens in the 1970s and 1980s.

Corporate sponsors dropped out of Sunday's parade over organizers' decision to grant the title of "National Freedom Hero" to Oscar Lopez Rivera.

Lopez Rivera is a former member of the militant Puerto Rican nationalist group known as Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN.

Some police and fire department groups won't attend, nor will Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Protesters on both sides of the Lopez Rivera controversy have promised to turn out.