Power wins wild IndyCar race at Texas under caution

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Will Power won a wild IndyCar race under caution at the repaved and reconfigured Texas track with only eight of the 22-car field actually crossing the finish line Saturday night.

Power finished ahead of Tony Kanaan, who other drivers blamed for an earlier nine-car crash that led to a nearly 31-minute red flag.

The final caution came when Takuma Sato, driving the same car he won the Indianapolis 500 in two weeks ago and pushing for another, got his left side slightly into the grass on the front stretch, with five laps to go. That sent him spinning, and also took out Scott Dixon.

It was the 31st career victory for Power, and his second this season.

Simon Pagenaud was third, ahead of defending race champion Graham Rahal. Gabby Chaves finished fifth and Marco Andretti in sixth was the only other driver to finish all 248 laps at the 1 1/2-mile track.

___

AP Auto Racing Website: www.racing.ap.org