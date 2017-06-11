Trailer of sequel to award winning documentary released 2 days before death of Taiwanese director

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- The trailer of the sequel of “Beyond Beauty—Taiwan from Above” was released just two days before the director of the award winning aerial documentary and two other crew members were killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

Director Chi Po-lin (齊柏林), 52; his assistant, Chen Kuan-chi (陳冠齊), 25; and pilot Chang Chih-kuang (張志光), 53, were killed in the crash. They were surveying a coastal area in eastern Taiwan for the shooting of the sequel.

Trailer of the sequel to Beyond Beauty—Taiwan from Above

Chi had worked for Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications and he was responsible for recording major construction projects, mostly highway constructions, by taking aerial photos before he quit the job to focus on making the documentary.

Chi began to conceive the idea of making an aerial documentary to emphasize the importance of environmental protection in Taiwan after he witnessed the destruction of the mountainous village of Xiaolin (小林) in southern Taiwan by Typhoon Morakot (莫拉克) in 2009, which killed more than 460 residents in the village, from a helicopter flying over the disaster site.

The documentary, “Beyond Beauty—Taiwan from Above,” became the best selling documentary in Taiwan’s cinematography history, raking in an revenue of over NT$200 million from box office. The documentary also won Best Documentary at the 50th Golden Horse Awards.

Trailer of Beyond Beauty—Taiwan from Above

During the press conference on Thursday, Chi said he insisted on using choppers to make the sequel instead of using drones because the image quality produced by the former is much better than that produced by the latter.

He said that even though the sequel would cover filming in other countries, the main part would still be Taiwan, focusing mostly on the coastline, energy choices and the issue of farming in Taiwan’s high mountains.

Besides the aerial angles from the above, the director also talked about using the Taiwan’s first 4K underwater photography equipment to shoot the bottom of the sea off Taiwan to highlight the serious problem of marine pollution.