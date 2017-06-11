Heavy rain forecast across Taiwan starting Wednesday

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - Taiwan is bracing for another wave of heavy rain the coming week as a stationary front is expected to arrive Wednesday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Saturday.

Heavy and sudden rainfall typical of the plum rain season is set to affect the island starting Wednesday, which is likely to last up to seven days, the forecasters said.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression located near the Spratly Islands is likely to turn into the second tropical storm this year, Merbok, and is currently moving north-northwest at 15kph towards China’s Guangdong Province, according to the latest forecast.

While it is not expected to have a direct impact on Taiwan, the system’s outer rain bands could still bring downpours and thunderstorms to southern and southeastern parts of Taiwan, the bureau said.

Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees Celsius, while the bureau warned of heavy rain, lightning and gusts of wind in most mountainous areas all over Taiwan later in the afternoon.