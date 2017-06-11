Jonquel Jones leads Connecticut to 1st home win of season

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun posted their first home victory of the season, beating the Atlanta Dream 104-71 on Saturday night.

The Sun (3-5) opened the season with four losses, including their opener against the Dream. With just nine active players, Connecticut had five score in double figures. Shekinna Stricklen and Courtney Williams had 19 points each, Alyssa Thomas 18 and Jasmine Thomas 14.

Damiris Dantas led Atlanta (4-4) with 16 points. Bria Holmes, Elizabeth Williams and Brittney Sykes added 11 apiece. The Dream, who have lost three straight, had won five in a row over the Sun.

The Sun went ahead to stay midway through the first quarter and led 44-32 at halftime behind 10 points each from Stricklen and Williams. The Dream, which committed 21 turnovers, cut the lead to eight in the third quarter but the Sun pulled away from there.

The Sun were without with starting guard Alex Bentley, who is taking a temporary leave to play for Belarus in the FIBA EuroBasket 2017 Tournament.

SKY 85, STARS 81, OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Allie Quigley scored nine of her 16 points in overtime, including back-to-back 3-pointers, and Stefanie Dolson finished with 25 points to help the Sky beat the Stars.

Tamera Young had 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Sky (2-7), who snapped a five-game skid.

Quigley hit 3s on consecutive possessions to spark a 12-2 that gave Chicago an 83-75 lead when Cappie Pondexter hit two free throws with 50 seconds left in overtime. Kayla McBride made two free throws on the other end and, after a steal by Moriah Jefferson, Kayla Alexander's putback pulled San Antonio within four with 26 seconds to go. Another steal and a layup by Jefferson made it 83-81 four seconds later but the Stars would get no closer.

Jefferson had 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and tied her career high with five steals for San Antonio (0-9). Dearica Hamby scored a season-high 17 points and McBride added 15.