Boy, 13, arrested for murder in 14-year-old's shooting death

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for investigation of murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in California, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in Huron, a town of 7,000 about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fresno, found the older boy dead at the scene Friday night, Fresno County Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said.

The 13-year-old was later found in town and taken into juvenile custody.

Botti says investigators are trying to establish a motive for the shooting but says, "Everything points it to being an intentional act."

He didn't know whether the boys knew each other and said it's too early to tell if the shooting was gang-related.

The gun has not been found and investigators were trying to determine who owns it and how the boy got a hold of it, Botti said.

The suspect's name was not released because he is a minor. The victim's name was being held pending notification of his family members.