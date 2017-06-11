Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 11 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Chi Po-lin dies in helicopter crash while working on new documentary.
@China Times: Chi Po-lin dies in helicopter crash while working on new documentary.
@Liberty Times: Chi Po-lin dies in helicopter crash while working on new documentary.
@Apple Daily: Chi Po-lin dies in helicopter crash.
@Economic Daily News: Foreign investors re-buy 14 stocks they dumped.
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks with high yield, low valuation favored.
