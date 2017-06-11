BC-GLF--St Jude Classic Scores,0554

St. Jude Classic Scores

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — Scores Saturday in the St. Jude Classic, a US PGA Tour event at the 7,244-yard, par-70 TPC Southwind course:

Third Round Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-66-65—201 Stewart Cink 64-68-69—201 Ben Crane 68-65-68—201 Luke List 70-66-66—202 Chad Campbell 67-69-66—202 Kevin Chappell 68-67-68—203 Matt Jones 65-69-69—203 Chez Reavie 66-65-72—203 Daniel Berger 70-68-66—204 David Hearn 70-67-67—204 Whee Kim 69-66-69—204 Retief Goosen 66-68-70—204 Fabian Gomez 69-69-67—205 Kyle Stanley 72-66-67—205 Tyrone Van Aswegen 73-67-65—205 Joel Dahmen 70-66-69—205 Dominic Bozzelli 69-67-69—205 Phil Mickelson 69-67-69—205 Derek Fathauer 70-65-70—205 Matt Every 64-70-71—205 Charl Schwartzel 65-66-74—205 Kevin Tway 69-69-68—206 Robert Streb 72-67-67—206 Francesco Molinari 72-66-68—206 Steve Wheatcroft 68-69-69—206 Adam Scott 71-64-71—206 Seamus Power 69-65-72—206 Brooks Koepka 69-66-71—206 Trey Mullinax 68-66-72—206 Scott Stallings 68-73-65—206 Sebastian Munoz 64-67-75—206 Cameron Tringale 69-69-69—207 Ian Poulter 69-70-68—207 Brandon Hagy 69-68-70—207 John Huh 67-70-70—207 Braden Thornberry 71-69-67—207 Willy Wilcox 71-68-69—208 Xander Schauffele 69-69-70—208 Billy Horschel 72-66-70—208 Grayson Murray 67-72-69—208 Seung-Yul Noh 73-67-68—208 Brett Drewitt 71-65-72—208 Brian Campbell 68-72-68—208 Chris Stroud 68-67-73—208 Harris English 67-72-70—209 J.B. Holmes 74-64-71—209 Graeme McDowell 69-69-71—209 Kyle Reifers 68-68-73—209 Scott Brown 64-72-73—209 Julian Etulain 74-67-68—209 Michael Putnam 73-66-71—210 Steven Alker 70-69-71—210 Tag Ridings 71-68-71—210 Alex Cejka 69-70-71—210 Mark Hubbard 68-72-70—210 Ryan Armour 73-67-70—210 Michael Thompson 70-70-70—210 Andres Gonzales 72-69-69—210 Roberto Castro 71-70-69—210 Danny Lee 71-70-69—210 Ernie Els 68-69-74—211 Spencer Levin 68-69-74—211 Will MacKenzie 74-66-71—211 Ben Martin 70-71-70—211 Ryan Brehm 70-71-70—211 Zac Blair 74-67-70—211 K.J. Choi 72-69-70—211 Nick Watney 70-69-73—212 Greg Owen 71-68-73—212 Russell Knox 71-69-72—212 Rick Lamb 68-67-77—212

Made cut did not finish