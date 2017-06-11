BC-GLF--St Jude Classic Scores,0554
St. Jude Classic Scores
MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — Scores Saturday in the St. Jude Classic, a US PGA Tour event at the 7,244-yard, par-70 TPC Southwind course:
Made cut did not finish
|Third Round
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|70-66-65—201
|Stewart Cink
|64-68-69—201
|Ben Crane
|68-65-68—201
|Luke List
|70-66-66—202
|Chad Campbell
|67-69-66—202
|Kevin Chappell
|68-67-68—203
|Matt Jones
|65-69-69—203
|Chez Reavie
|66-65-72—203
|Daniel Berger
|70-68-66—204
|David Hearn
|70-67-67—204
|Whee Kim
|69-66-69—204
|Retief Goosen
|66-68-70—204
|Fabian Gomez
|69-69-67—205
|Kyle Stanley
|72-66-67—205
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|73-67-65—205
|Joel Dahmen
|70-66-69—205
|Dominic Bozzelli
|69-67-69—205
|Phil Mickelson
|69-67-69—205
|Derek Fathauer
|70-65-70—205
|Matt Every
|64-70-71—205
|Charl Schwartzel
|65-66-74—205
|Kevin Tway
|69-69-68—206
|Robert Streb
|72-67-67—206
|Francesco Molinari
|72-66-68—206
|Steve Wheatcroft
|68-69-69—206
|Adam Scott
|71-64-71—206
|Seamus Power
|69-65-72—206
|Brooks Koepka
|69-66-71—206
|Trey Mullinax
|68-66-72—206
|Scott Stallings
|68-73-65—206
|Sebastian Munoz
|64-67-75—206
|Cameron Tringale
|69-69-69—207
|Ian Poulter
|69-70-68—207
|Brandon Hagy
|69-68-70—207
|John Huh
|67-70-70—207
|Braden Thornberry
|71-69-67—207
|Willy Wilcox
|71-68-69—208
|Xander Schauffele
|69-69-70—208
|Billy Horschel
|72-66-70—208
|Grayson Murray
|67-72-69—208
|Seung-Yul Noh
|73-67-68—208
|Brett Drewitt
|71-65-72—208
|Brian Campbell
|68-72-68—208
|Chris Stroud
|68-67-73—208
|Harris English
|67-72-70—209
|J.B. Holmes
|74-64-71—209
|Graeme McDowell
|69-69-71—209
|Kyle Reifers
|68-68-73—209
|Scott Brown
|64-72-73—209
|Julian Etulain
|74-67-68—209
|Michael Putnam
|73-66-71—210
|Steven Alker
|70-69-71—210
|Tag Ridings
|71-68-71—210
|Alex Cejka
|69-70-71—210
|Mark Hubbard
|68-72-70—210
|Ryan Armour
|73-67-70—210
|Michael Thompson
|70-70-70—210
|Andres Gonzales
|72-69-69—210
|Roberto Castro
|71-70-69—210
|Danny Lee
|71-70-69—210
|Ernie Els
|68-69-74—211
|Spencer Levin
|68-69-74—211
|Will MacKenzie
|74-66-71—211
|Ben Martin
|70-71-70—211
|Ryan Brehm
|70-71-70—211
|Zac Blair
|74-67-70—211
|K.J. Choi
|72-69-70—211
|Nick Watney
|70-69-73—212
|Greg Owen
|71-68-73—212
|Russell Knox
|71-69-72—212
|Rick Lamb
|68-67-77—212
|Bobby Gates
|70-66-77—213
|Peter Malnati
|67-73-73—213
|Chris Kirk
|71-70-72—213
|Vijay Singh
|70-71-72—213
|Chip Deason
|72-69-72—213
|Martin Flores
|69-72-72—213
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|73-68-73—214
|Peter Uihlein
|68-73-73—214
|Ryan Palmer
|69-71-75—215
|Sung Kang
|71-70-74—215
|Hunter Mahan
|71-68-77—216
|Brian Stuard
|69-69-78—216
|John Peterson
|71-68-77—216
|Max Homa
|72-68-77—217
|Jonathan Randolph
|68-73-79—220