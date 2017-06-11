BC-GLF--St Jude Classic Scores

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/11 06:19
MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — Scores Saturday in the St. Jude Classic, a US PGA Tour event at the 7,244-yard, par-70 TPC Southwind course:

Third Round
Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-66-65—201
Stewart Cink 64-68-69—201
Ben Crane 68-65-68—201
Luke List 70-66-66—202
Chad Campbell 67-69-66—202
Kevin Chappell 68-67-68—203
Matt Jones 65-69-69—203
Chez Reavie 66-65-72—203
Daniel Berger 70-68-66—204
David Hearn 70-67-67—204
Whee Kim 69-66-69—204
Retief Goosen 66-68-70—204
Fabian Gomez 69-69-67—205
Kyle Stanley 72-66-67—205
Tyrone Van Aswegen 73-67-65—205
Joel Dahmen 70-66-69—205
Dominic Bozzelli 69-67-69—205
Phil Mickelson 69-67-69—205
Derek Fathauer 70-65-70—205
Matt Every 64-70-71—205
Charl Schwartzel 65-66-74—205
Kevin Tway 69-69-68—206
Robert Streb 72-67-67—206
Francesco Molinari 72-66-68—206
Steve Wheatcroft 68-69-69—206
Adam Scott 71-64-71—206
Seamus Power 69-65-72—206
Brooks Koepka 69-66-71—206
Trey Mullinax 68-66-72—206
Scott Stallings 68-73-65—206
Sebastian Munoz 64-67-75—206
Cameron Tringale 69-69-69—207
Ian Poulter 69-70-68—207
Brandon Hagy 69-68-70—207
John Huh 67-70-70—207
Braden Thornberry 71-69-67—207
Willy Wilcox 71-68-69—208
Xander Schauffele 69-69-70—208
Billy Horschel 72-66-70—208
Grayson Murray 67-72-69—208
Seung-Yul Noh 73-67-68—208
Brett Drewitt 71-65-72—208
Brian Campbell 68-72-68—208
Chris Stroud 68-67-73—208
Harris English 67-72-70—209
J.B. Holmes 74-64-71—209
Graeme McDowell 69-69-71—209
Kyle Reifers 68-68-73—209
Scott Brown 64-72-73—209
Julian Etulain 74-67-68—209
Michael Putnam 73-66-71—210
Steven Alker 70-69-71—210
Tag Ridings 71-68-71—210
Alex Cejka 69-70-71—210
Mark Hubbard 68-72-70—210
Ryan Armour 73-67-70—210
Michael Thompson 70-70-70—210
Andres Gonzales 72-69-69—210
Roberto Castro 71-70-69—210
Danny Lee 71-70-69—210
Ernie Els 68-69-74—211
Spencer Levin 68-69-74—211
Will MacKenzie 74-66-71—211
Ben Martin 70-71-70—211
Ryan Brehm 70-71-70—211
Zac Blair 74-67-70—211
K.J. Choi 72-69-70—211
Nick Watney 70-69-73—212
Greg Owen 71-68-73—212
Russell Knox 71-69-72—212
Rick Lamb 68-67-77—212
Made cut did not finish
Bobby Gates 70-66-77—213
Peter Malnati 67-73-73—213
Chris Kirk 71-70-72—213
Vijay Singh 70-71-72—213
Chip Deason 72-69-72—213
Martin Flores 69-72-72—213
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 73-68-73—214
Peter Uihlein 68-73-73—214
Ryan Palmer 69-71-75—215
Sung Kang 71-70-74—215
Hunter Mahan 71-68-77—216
Brian Stuard 69-69-78—216
John Peterson 71-68-77—216
Max Homa 72-68-77—217
Jonathan Randolph 68-73-79—220