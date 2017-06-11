Man United reach agreement to sign Benfica defender Lindelof

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United reached an agreement to sign Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica on Saturday.

Lindelof, a 22-year-old center back, would become United's first signing of the offseason. The transfer will be completed subject to medical examination, international clearance, and the agreement of personal terms.

Lindelof made 32 appearances as Benfica retained the Primeira Liga title, and has player for Sweden, featuring on Friday as it beat France 2-1 to go top of its World Cup qualifying group.

Lindelof began his career with Vasteras SK, and moved to Benfica in 2011. He progressed through the club's youth system before establishing a place in the first team during the 2015-16 season.