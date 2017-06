SAN JUAN, Argentina (AP) — England has beaten Argentina 38-34 with a late Denny Solomona try in the first of two rugby tests.

___

England 38 (Marland Yarde, Jonny May, George Ford, Denny Solomona tries; Ford 3 conversions, 4 penalties), Argentina 34 (Emiliano Boffelli, Tomas Lavanini, Jeronimo De La Fuente, Joaquin Tuculet tries; Nicolas Sanchez 4 conversions, penalty, Juan Martin Hernandez dropped goal). HT: 13-17