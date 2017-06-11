NASCAR XFINITY-Pocono Green 250 Results

Saturday At Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 100 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 46.

3. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 0.

4. (18) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 33.

5. (7) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 100, 0, 0.

6. (11) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 32.

7. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 100, 0, 38.

8. (15) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 0.

9. (2) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 31.

10. (31) Matt Tifft, Toyota, 100, 0, 29.

11. (13) Darrell Wallace Jr, Ford, 100, 0, 30.

12. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 29.

13. (21) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 24.

14. (16) Ryan Reed, Ford, 100, 0, 26.

15. (10) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 28.

16. (1) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 100, 0, 39.

17. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 20.

18. (14) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 19.

19. (26) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 100, 0, 18.

20. (22) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 100, 0, 17.

21. (40) Casey Mears, Ford, 100, 0, 16.

22. (20) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 100, 0, 15.

23. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 14.

24. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 13.

25. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 12.

26. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 11.

27. (12) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 10.

28. (34) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 99, 0, 9.

29. (29) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 98, 0, 8.

30. (30) Timmy Hill, Dodge, 97, 0, 7.

31. (9) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 97, 0, 0.

32. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 97, 0, 5.

33. (37) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 97, 0, 4.

34. (39) Mike Harmon, Dodge, 95, 0, 3.

35. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, engine, 85, 0, 2.

36. (17) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 0, 1.

37. (27) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, clutch, 49, 0, 1.

38. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, handling, 16, 0, 1.

39. (38) Carl Long, Toyota, handling, 12, 0, 1.

40. (28) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, brakes, 7, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 135.585 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 50 minutes, 38 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.615 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Benjamin 1-21; B.Keselowski 22-28; C.Custer 29-38; B.Keselowski 39-56; K.Benjamin 57-61; B.Keselowski 62-63; K.Benjamin 64-65; D.Suarez 66; J.Allgaier 67-79; C.Custer 80-83; B.Keselowski 84; K.Larson 85-99; B.Keselowski 100

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Benjamin, 3 times for 25 laps; B.Keselowski, 5 times for 24 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 14 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 12 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 12 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: K.Larson, 3; J.Allgaier, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; R.Reed, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 409; 2. E.Sadler, 408; 3. W.Byron, 347; 4. D.Wallace, 321; 5. D.Hemric, 314; 6. R.Reed, 296; 7. B.Poole, 291; 8. M.Tifft, 284; 9. C.Custer, 280; 10. M.Annett, 272.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.