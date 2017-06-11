Artemis skipper falls overboard in Cup challenger finals

Artemis Racing skipper Nathan Outteridge fell overboard during a tack in Race 3 of the America's Cup challenger finals on Bermuda's Great Sound on Saturday, allowing Emirates Team New Zealand to sail ahead and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-nine series.

Outteridge slipped and flew off the boat as the crew changed sides while the 50-foot foiling catamaran was turning while going about 27 knots.

Grinder Luke Parkinson quickly jumped behind the wheel, but the slipup was enough to allow Kiwi skipper Peter Burling to sail off to victory.

Outteridge was plucked out of the water by a chase boat and appeared to be OK. Down to five crewmen, Artemis eased up.

Artemis had been nearly perfect in Race 2, leading wire-to-wire and staying on its hydrofoils the whole way.