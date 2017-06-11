  1. Home
  2. World

Cosby on trial: Gripping testimony, brisk pace mark Week 1

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and MICHAEL R. SISAK , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/11 02:20

Bill Cosby arrives with Comedian Joe Torry, second from right, for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norr

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo

Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Photo

Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle arrives for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Fr

Bill Cosby walks from the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa., Friday, June 9, 2017. (AP Ph

Bill Cosby, center left, listens to his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, center right, speaks with members of the media as they depart from f

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania has moved swiftly and produced gripping testimony along with moments of levity. The case could reach the jury early this week.

The aging Hollywood icon is charged with drugging and molesting a young woman he met through Temple University in 2004. About 60 other women accuse Cosby of similar misconduct.

Jurors have heard Cosby's testimony in the accuser's lawsuit about giving women wine, pills and at least once quaaludes before sex. This past week, prosecutors called 12 witnesses before resting Friday.

The trial is gripping, but has produced a few laughs. Cosby himself joined in when the judge pounded a comically large gavel to tease jurors who asked if he had one.

The defense starts its case Monday. Most court observers doubt Cosby will testify.