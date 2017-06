PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa beat France 37-14 at Loftus Versfeld in the first of three tests.

South Africa 37 (Jesse Kriel, Ross Cronje, Jan Serfontein tries; penalty try; Elton Jantjies 3 conversions, 3 penalties), France 14 (Henry Chavancy, Baptiste Serin tries; Julies Plisson 2 conversions). HT: 16-7