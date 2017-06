BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — England beat Australia by 40 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern scoring method in a Group A match in the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Saturday:

___

England 240-4 in 40.2 overs (Ben Stokes 102 not out, Eoin Morgan 87; Josh Hazlewood 2-50), def. Australia 277-9 in 50 overs (Travis Head 71 not out, Aaron Finch 68; Mark Wood 4-33, Adil Rashid 4-41) by 40 runs under DLS method.