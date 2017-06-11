Champions Trophy: England vs Australia Scoreboard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday in the Group A match in the Champions Trophy between England and Australia at Edgbaston:

Australia

Aaron Finch c Morgan b Stokes 68

David Warner c Buttler b Wood 21

Steve Smith c Plunkett b Wood 56

Moises Henriques c Plunkett b Rashid 17

Travis Head not out 71

Glenn Maxwell c Roy b Wood 20

Matthew Wade c and b Rashid 2

Mitchell Starc c Root b Rashid 0

Pat Cummins c and b Rashid 4

Adam Zampa b Wood 0

Josh Hazlewood not out 1

Extras: (8lb, 8w, 1nb) 17

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 277

Overs: 50

Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-136, 3-161, 4-181, 5-239, 6-245, 7-245, 8-253, 9-254

Bowling: Jake Ball 9-1-61-0 (1w), Mark Wood 10-01-33-4, Liam Plunlett 8-0-49-0 (1nb, 1w), Ben Stokes 8-0-61-1 (4w), Adil Rashid 10-1-41-4, Moeen Ali 5-0-24-0 (2w)

England

Jason Roy lbw b Starc 4

Alex Hales c Finch b Hazlewood 0

Joe Root c Wade b Hazlewood 15

Eoin Morgan run out (Zampa) 87

Ben Stokes not out 102

Jos Buttler not out 29

Extras: (2lb, 1w) 3

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 240

Overs: 40.2

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-6, 3-35, 4-194.

Did not bat: Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Mark Wood

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-52, Josh Hazlewood 9-0-50-2, Pat Cummins 8-1-55-0, Travis Head 2-0-9-0, Moises Henriques 1-0-6-0, Adam Zampa 8.2-0-52-0 (1w), Glenn Maxwell 2-0-14-0.

Result: England wins by 40 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern scoring method.

Toss: England

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

Third umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.