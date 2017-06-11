Champions Trophy: England vs Australia Scoreboard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday in the Group A match in the Champions Trophy between England and Australia at Edgbaston:
|Australia
Aaron Finch c Morgan b Stokes 68
David Warner c Buttler b Wood 21
Steve Smith c Plunkett b Wood 56
Moises Henriques c Plunkett b Rashid 17
Travis Head not out 71
Glenn Maxwell c Roy b Wood 20
Matthew Wade c and b Rashid 2
Mitchell Starc c Root b Rashid 0
Pat Cummins c and b Rashid 4
Adam Zampa b Wood 0
Josh Hazlewood not out 1
Extras: (8lb, 8w, 1nb) 17
TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 277
Overs: 50
Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-136, 3-161, 4-181, 5-239, 6-245, 7-245, 8-253, 9-254
Bowling: Jake Ball 9-1-61-0 (1w), Mark Wood 10-01-33-4, Liam Plunlett 8-0-49-0 (1nb, 1w), Ben Stokes 8-0-61-1 (4w), Adil Rashid 10-1-41-4, Moeen Ali 5-0-24-0 (2w)
|England
Jason Roy lbw b Starc 4
Alex Hales c Finch b Hazlewood 0
Joe Root c Wade b Hazlewood 15
Eoin Morgan run out (Zampa) 87
Ben Stokes not out 102
Jos Buttler not out 29
Extras: (2lb, 1w) 3
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 240
Overs: 40.2
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-6, 3-35, 4-194.
Did not bat: Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Mark Wood
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-52, Josh Hazlewood 9-0-50-2, Pat Cummins 8-1-55-0, Travis Head 2-0-9-0, Moises Henriques 1-0-6-0, Adam Zampa 8.2-0-52-0 (1w), Glenn Maxwell 2-0-14-0.
Result: England wins by 40 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern scoring method.
Toss: England
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
Third umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.