Springboks beat France 37-14 to end losing streak

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa scored two tries in a minute in the second half on the way to beating France 37-14 on Saturday, a pressure-relieving win for coach Allister Coetzee.

The Springboks ended a four-test losing streak that hung over Coetzee's team from last year, the worst season in their modern history.

Victory over an experimental French team in the first game of a three-test series was made comfortable only midway through the second half by a penalty try and a try from scrumhalf Ross Cronje on debut, with those scores coming in quick succession in the 60th and 61st minutes.

It turned the Boks' narrow 16-14 lead into a 30-14 advantage before Jan Serfontein added a late try.

France tested South Africa's nerves when replacement scrumhalf Baptiste Serin sniped over to make it a two-point game.