Scots give Townsend winning start with 34-13 win over Italy

SINGAPORE (AP) — Gregor Townsend's reign as Scotland's new coach got off to a perfect start on Saturday when his ?new-look ?team easily beat Italy 34-13 in the first test between two top-tier rugby-playing nations in Southeast Asia.

Despite missing several key players and losing flanker John Hardie to a back injury ?in the pre-game warmup, the Scots overcame a rusty start to outscore the Italians five tries to two at Singapore's National Stadium.

The teams were still tied at 3-3 after 35 minutes when the Scots suddenly burst into action, scoring four tries either side of halftime as the Italians began to tire in Singapore's draining humidity?.

Scrumhalf Ali Price and winger Tim Visser both scored before the break to give Scotland a 13-3 lead at the interval, then hooker Ross Ford crossed twice at the start of the second term, doubling the total tally of tries he had managed in his previous 107 test appearances.

Italy, which finished bottom of this year's Six Nations after failing to win a single match, held firm and ?were rewarded when Michele Campagnaro and Angelo Esposito scored tries in the second half.

Winger Damian Hoyland scored Scotland's final touchdown.