Trump wages battle against regulations, not climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — While President Donald Trump's beliefs about global warming remain something of a mystery, his actions make one thing clear: He doesn't consider it a problem for the federal government to solve.

Trump's recent decision to pull out of the Paris climate deal was but his latest move to weaken or dismantle federal initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, which scientists say are heating the planet to dangerous levels.

He's battling efforts to curb U.S. dependence on fossil fuels, through executive orders targeting climate change programs and regulations, proposed spending cuts and appointments such as Scott Pruitt as Environmental Protection Agency chief.

Trump's zealousness on the issue goes beyond even other Republican presidents. The White House says he believes in a clean environment but also wants to protect U.S. jobs.