Pedrosa takes pole at Catalonia GP, Maverick 9th

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Dani Pedrosa took pole position for the Catalonia MotoGP on Saturday after poor qualifying runs by defending champion Marc Marquez and current points leader Maverick Vinales.

Marquez crashed twice but still managed the fourth best time, while points leader Maverick Vinales struggled to the day's ninth best time.

Valentino Rossi had an even worse outing, failing to make the first qualifying cut. He will start from 13th on the grid.

Andrea Dovizioso, who trails Vinales in the standings by 26 points, starts seventh.

Pedrosa pushed his Honda to a flying lap of 1 minute, 43.870 seconds for his 30th career pole and second of the season.

Jorge Lorenzo finished second in his best qualifying result since joining Ducati from Yamaha this season.

Italian Danilo Petrucci will start the race at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit from third.