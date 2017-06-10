Roy catch sparks Australia collapse to 277-9 vs England

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Jason Roy took a sensational catch on the boundary to precipitate a late collapse by Australia in its 277-9 against England in the Champions Trophy on Saturday.

Needing a victory to qualify for the semifinals, Australia was motoring along at 239-4 in the 43rd over when Glenn Maxwell (20) swiped a hard, flat shot off paceman Mark Wood that was heading for a six until Roy reached above his head for a brilliant catch.

Teetering next to the boundary edge, Roy threw the ball into the air to avoid carrying it over and returned to take it for a second time.

England seized control, taking the next four wickets for nine runs in 20 balls as Wood finished with career-best ODI figures of 4-33 and legspinner Adil Rashid claimed 4-41.

England has already qualified for the semifinals, as the winner of Group A, by beating Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Australians have endured two washouts, leaving them with this must-win contest at Edgbaston.

Travis Head produced some big hits in the final overs to finish on 71 not out, with two sixes and five fours. Aaron Finch scored 68.

For the English to win, they would need to produce a record chase at Edgbaston.