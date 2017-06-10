Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 10, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;28;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WSW;13;88%;91%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;29;Sunny and hot;42;29;NW;8;27%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;32;19;Sunny and pleasant;33;18;W;20;39%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy and humid;23;18;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;ENE;15;69%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warmer;22;14;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;14;WSW;17;65%;59%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cooler with rain;16;10;A shower;15;9;SE;20;59%;67%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;37;22;SE;17;17%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and some clouds;18;8;A shower in places;20;8;NNW;16;49%;43%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;17;7;Plenty of sun;20;10;SE;9;70%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Showers and t-storms;26;19;NNW;11;66%;82%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;15;8;Plenty of sunshine;15;9;WSW;7;73%;3%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;27;Sunny and not as hot;43;26;NW;20;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;A shower or t-storm;35;24;SSW;9;66%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;26;21;WSW;23;77%;73%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers this morning;35;26;A shower or t-storm;33;25;SW;10;68%;61%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;21;W;16;55%;0%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;30;17;Cloudy and very warm;31;18;E;10;23%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;28;14;Partly sunny, humid;25;15;NNW;12;64%;33%;7

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;22;14;Clouds and sun;27;19;S;10;43%;27%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;8;A few showers;19;9;SE;9;75%;93%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;27;15;Turning cloudy;28;16;W;12;57%;24%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;NNE;16;45%;0%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, humid;24;16;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;12;W;13;59%;66%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Pleasant and warmer;25;15;Partly sunny;25;14;NE;9;54%;28%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A heavy thunderstorm;26;12;Partly sunny;26;13;SSW;9;51%;13%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;19;10;Sunshine;18;5;S;10;60%;1%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;15;Partly sunny;30;14;WNW;8;31%;8%;6

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm around;25;18;Partly sunny;25;16;NE;14;59%;1%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and less humid;34;21;Plenty of sunshine;36;21;N;14;32%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;14;12;Rain and drizzle;15;13;N;25;74%;83%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;22;A t-storm in spots;27;21;E;6;64%;55%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;38;29;A shower in the p.m.;38;29;WSW;19;46%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;30;21;Mostly sunny and hot;32;22;SSW;21;51%;6%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;31;27;A shower or t-storm;30;27;SW;16;77%;80%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny, humid;22;14;SSW;17;70%;75%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;28;24;Variable cloudiness;28;24;NW;12;76%;30%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;SSE;15;65%;12%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;31;23;Spotty showers;30;23;S;17;76%;84%;6

Delhi, India;Sun, some clouds;39;27;Sunny and very warm;41;28;WNW;11;32%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Hot with sunshine;35;16;Some sun, very warm;32;13;NW;11;16%;15%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy a.m. t-storms;36;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;26;E;12;80%;94%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;Cloudy with a shower;31;24;SE;11;63%;66%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;20;12;A shower or two;17;11;WSW;33;71%;82%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;32;18;Mostly sunny;33;18;NNE;13;22%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with some sun;24;20;Mostly sunny;25;20;ENE;20;76%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;34;26;A shower or t-storm;35;27;SE;8;74%;79%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mainly cloudy;21;7;Nice with some sun;22;7;ENE;8;59%;5%;5

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;12;73%;68%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;20;11;Showers and t-storms;18;10;SW;14;72%;86%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;31;25;A shower or t-storm;32;24;SW;14;78%;67%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;33;27;Showers around;33;26;SSE;9;68%;66%;11

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;30;24;Spotty showers;30;24;ENE;17;61%;84%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;34;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;SW;15;77%;85%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very windy;30;23;Warmer with sunshine;38;24;NNW;18;35%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;20;16;Partly sunny, warmer;25;18;NE;16;66%;9%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A shower or t-storm;32;24;ESE;9;72%;67%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot in the a.m.;43;28;Sunny and very warm;39;28;N;25;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;3;Mostly sunny;19;4;WNW;12;56%;7%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;34;13;Sunshine, pleasant;32;14;N;9;13%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;35;29;Mostly sunny;35;30;WSW;20;56%;3%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;An a.m. thunderstorm;28;18;Showers and t-storms;29;19;S;8;78%;87%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;43;31;Mostly sunny and hot;44;31;WSW;20;18%;10%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;24;12;Clouds and sunshine;25;14;NW;11;41%;35%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;21;55%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;WSW;7;61%;11%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;35;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;27;NNE;11;82%;96%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;NNE;7;82%;73%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;13;-2;Mild with some sun;15;-1;NW;18;35%;2%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;SW;13;75%;85%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;17;Partly sunny;21;16;S;12;72%;2%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;27;17;N;20;61%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;22;15;A morning shower;21;11;WSW;24;71%;42%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;23;15;Low clouds breaking;21;13;SE;12;59%;10%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Sunshine, pleasant;29;21;E;10;70%;0%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;36;21;Very hot;38;22;NE;6;25%;2%;9

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;32;27;Cloudy;30;27;WSW;20;69%;5%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;33;24;Some sun, a shower;31;25;NE;5;70%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;30;26;Showers and t-storms;32;27;WSW;14;75%;78%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Turning sunny;15;6;Clouds and sun;16;8;NNW;14;75%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;A t-storm in spots;28;13;E;9;40%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;30;27;A shower or t-storm;31;27;ENE;14;73%;66%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;22;11;Showers and t-storms;24;13;WNW;9;67%;82%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;34;25;Showers around;31;25;SSW;21;71%;76%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;16;9;Brilliant sunshine;16;4;SSW;13;75%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;W;22;56%;73%;6

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;21;12;Nice with some sun;21;12;NW;9;53%;23%;6

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;30;27;Showers and t-storms;32;27;SW;9;82%;87%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;10;Sunny and nice;26;11;E;13;50%;9%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny;30;21;Mostly sunny;33;23;SW;13;48%;4%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Sunshine;33;18;NNW;14;42%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Winds subsiding;17;10;Showers around;17;8;SW;14;75%;82%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;24;13;NNW;9;42%;3%;8

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;19;10;Spotty showers;17;10;SSW;14;77%;88%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;30;17;W;27;62%;68%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A t-storm around;29;26;SE;10;82%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A heavy thunderstorm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;WNW;10;78%;61%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Overcast, a shower;29;24;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;E;10;82%;87%;9

Paris, France;Sunlit and warmer;27;17;Partly sunny;30;13;NW;9;48%;16%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;21;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;NE;11;31%;0%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;36;25;A shower or t-storm;34;25;WSW;9;64%;64%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Cloudy;31;25;SE;12;71%;66%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;More sun than clouds;34;24;An afternoon shower;34;23;WSW;8;49%;67%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;SSE;7;40%;1%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;28;11;Mostly sunny;28;13;S;14;34%;9%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;22;10;Spotty showers;22;11;WSW;15;66%;78%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;29;19;Warm with some sun;31;19;S;10;53%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;Spotty showers;29;24;SSE;14;72%;61%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;14;8;Mostly cloudy;14;7;NNE;17;49%;3%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;22;14;Showers and t-storms;22;12;WSW;9;67%;82%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;22;15;Sunshine, pleasant;24;18;E;9;70%;6%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;25;Sunny and hot;45;27;ESE;11;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;30;15;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;SE;10;37%;27%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;18;11;A stray shower;22;13;W;14;63%;73%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;17;11;WNW;28;59%;8%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;24;19;Thunderstorms;25;19;ENE;7;80%;80%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;26;A shower in places;29;25;ESE;21;71%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;23;19;Couple of t-storms;23;19;SE;7;100%;78%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;30;14;Partly sunny;31;13;WNW;10;14%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;20;2;Plenty of sunshine;19;2;E;3;48%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;NNE;8;74%;77%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;15;Partly sunny;28;14;NNW;13;59%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;A t-storm in spots;18;10;Clouds and sun;20;11;WNW;8;60%;13%;5

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds;27;13;Sunshine;30;15;ENE;8;29%;36%;9

Shanghai, China;Heavy rain;25;22;Cloudy;27;21;ENE;15;68%;30%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;33;28;Some sun, a t-storm;32;28;ESE;7;81%;81%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;27;13;Showers and t-storms;20;11;SSW;11;81%;82%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;26;E;22;67%;27%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;20;11;Afternoon rain;21;13;SSW;14;59%;88%;5

Sydney, Australia;Periods of rain;19;14;Spotty showers;19;12;NW;11;76%;63%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;33;26;A shower or t-storm;34;26;NW;9;72%;67%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;18;9;Showers and t-storms;20;11;SW;11;73%;86%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun, some clouds;35;19;Mostly sunny;33;21;ENE;12;31%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm or two;27;16;Partly sunny, breezy;26;15;NW;31;52%;5%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;37;23;N;14;10%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;W;13;55%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;32;16;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;ENE;7;44%;28%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Clouding up;28;18;Partly sunny;25;16;NE;15;50%;30%;8

Toronto, Canada;Variable cloudiness;24;18;Partly sunny, breezy;25;18;WSW;26;64%;16%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;NNE;12;58%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;N;13;57%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;26;11;Showers around;25;10;ESE;16;28%;60%;8

Vancouver, Canada;A t-storm in spots;17;10;Partly sunny;19;11;N;8;56%;37%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;SE;9;41%;0%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;WNW;8;71%;87%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;24;13;Showers and t-storms;23;10;W;10;67%;82%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;27;13;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;S;13;51%;26%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;12;9;Abundant sunshine;14;11;N;20;75%;4%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;SSW;15;85%;83%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;35;14;Sunshine, not as hot;29;14;NE;10;34%;17%;9

