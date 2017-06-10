Indian army says it has killed 6 insurgents in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says it has foiled infiltration bids by suspected militants from the Pakistani side along a heavily militarized de facto border dividing Kashmir between the two countries and killed six intruders in two days.

Col. Rajesh Kalia, an army spokesman, says the soldiers spotted a group of heavily armed militants in western Uri sector Friday and an exchange of gunfire left five intruders dead.

Kalia said there was another exchange of gunfire with another group of intruders in northwestern Gurez sector Saturday that killed one militant.

He said there were no casualties on the Indian side. There was no independent confirmation of the Indian claim.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents who allegedly cross over and attack Indian forces and other targets. Pakistan denies the charge.