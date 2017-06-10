Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 10, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;83;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;WSW;8;88%;91%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;106;85;Sunny and hot;108;85;NW;5;27%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;90;66;Sunny and pleasant;92;65;W;12;39%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy and humid;74;65;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;ENE;9;69%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warmer;72;58;A heavy p.m. t-storm;79;57;WSW;11;65%;59%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cooler with rain;60;50;A shower;60;48;SE;12;59%;67%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;99;72;Sunny and very warm;98;72;SE;10;17%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and some clouds;65;47;A shower in places;68;47;NNW;10;49%;43%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;62;45;Plenty of sun;67;50;SE;6;70%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Showers and t-storms;79;66;NNW;7;66%;82%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;59;47;Plenty of sunshine;59;49;WSW;4;73%;3%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;116;81;Sunny and not as hot;109;78;NW;13;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;A shower or t-storm;94;75;SSW;6;66%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;80;69;A p.m. t-storm;79;70;WSW;14;77%;73%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers this morning;95;79;A shower or t-storm;91;78;SW;6;68%;61%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;80;68;Mostly sunny;82;69;W;10;55%;0%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;86;63;Cloudy and very warm;88;64;E;6;23%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;57;Partly sunny, humid;77;59;NNW;8;64%;33%;7

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;72;57;Clouds and sun;81;65;S;6;43%;27%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;66;47;A few showers;66;48;SE;6;75%;93%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;81;59;Turning cloudy;82;61;W;8;57%;24%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;73;55;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;NNE;10;45%;0%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, humid;76;61;A heavy p.m. t-storm;80;53;W;8;59%;66%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Pleasant and warmer;78;58;Partly sunny;78;57;NE;5;54%;28%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A heavy thunderstorm;79;54;Partly sunny;79;56;SSW;5;51%;13%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;66;50;Sunshine;64;41;S;6;60%;1%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;58;Partly sunny;87;57;WNW;5;31%;8%;6

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm around;77;65;Partly sunny;77;61;NE;9;59%;1%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and less humid;94;69;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;N;9;32%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;58;54;Rain and drizzle;59;55;N;16;74%;83%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;71;A t-storm in spots;81;71;E;3;64%;55%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;100;84;A shower in the p.m.;100;84;WSW;12;46%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;86;70;Mostly sunny and hot;90;72;SSW;13;51%;6%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;87;81;A shower or t-storm;87;81;SW;10;77%;80%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;65;52;Partly sunny, humid;71;57;SSW;11;70%;75%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;82;76;Variable cloudiness;83;75;NW;7;76%;30%;8

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;73;Mostly sunny;89;74;SSE;9;65%;12%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;88;73;Spotty showers;86;73;S;11;76%;84%;6

Delhi, India;Sun, some clouds;102;81;Sunny and very warm;106;83;WNW;7;32%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Hot with sunshine;95;60;Some sun, very warm;89;55;NW;7;16%;15%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy a.m. t-storms;96;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;80;E;7;80%;94%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;89;77;Cloudy with a shower;87;76;SE;7;63%;66%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. shower or two;68;54;A shower or two;62;52;WSW;20;71%;82%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;89;64;Mostly sunny;91;65;NNE;8;22%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with some sun;75;67;Mostly sunny;77;68;ENE;12;76%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;93;79;A shower or t-storm;95;80;SE;5;74%;79%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mainly cloudy;69;44;Nice with some sun;71;44;ENE;5;59%;5%;5

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;87;75;Showers and t-storms;88;77;E;7;73%;68%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;68;51;Showers and t-storms;65;50;SW;9;72%;86%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;88;77;A shower or t-storm;90;76;SW;9;78%;67%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;91;80;Showers around;92;80;SSE;6;68%;66%;11

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;85;75;Spotty showers;86;75;ENE;11;61%;84%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;94;74;Showers and t-storms;87;74;SW;9;77%;85%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very windy;85;74;Warmer with sunshine;101;75;NNW;11;35%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;67;61;Partly sunny, warmer;76;64;NE;10;66%;9%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A shower or t-storm;90;76;ESE;6;72%;67%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot in the a.m.;109;83;Sunny and very warm;101;83;N;15;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;64;38;Mostly sunny;66;38;WNW;7;56%;7%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;93;56;Sunshine, pleasant;90;57;N;6;13%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;85;Mostly sunny;95;86;WSW;12;56%;3%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;An a.m. thunderstorm;82;64;Showers and t-storms;85;66;S;5;78%;87%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;110;87;Mostly sunny and hot;112;87;WSW;12;18%;10%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;76;53;Clouds and sunshine;77;57;NW;7;41%;35%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ENE;13;55%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;88;70;Partly sunny, nice;87;70;WSW;4;61%;11%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;95;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;80;NNE;7;82%;96%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;A shower or t-storm;89;76;NNE;5;82%;73%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;56;28;Mild with some sun;58;31;NW;11;35%;2%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;88;78;A t-storm or two;87;76;SW;8;75%;85%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;70;62;Partly sunny;69;61;S;7;72%;2%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;84;63;Partly sunny;81;63;N;12;61%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;72;59;A morning shower;69;51;WSW;15;71%;42%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;73;59;Low clouds breaking;69;55;SE;8;59%;10%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;Sunshine, pleasant;84;70;E;6;70%;0%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;96;70;Very hot;100;72;NE;4;25%;2%;9

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;90;80;Cloudy;86;81;WSW;12;69%;5%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;91;74;Some sun, a shower;88;77;NE;3;70%;78%;6

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;85;79;Showers and t-storms;90;80;WSW;8;75%;78%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Turning sunny;58;42;Clouds and sun;62;47;NNW;8;75%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;A t-storm in spots;82;56;E;6;40%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;86;80;A shower or t-storm;87;80;ENE;9;73%;66%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;72;52;Showers and t-storms;75;55;WNW;6;67%;82%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;94;77;Showers around;87;77;SSW;13;71%;76%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;61;49;Brilliant sunshine;61;39;SSW;8;75%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;78;67;A p.m. t-storm;85;67;W;14;56%;73%;6

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;69;54;Nice with some sun;70;54;NW;6;53%;23%;6

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;87;80;Showers and t-storms;89;80;SW;6;82%;87%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;78;51;Sunny and nice;79;52;E;8;50%;9%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny;86;70;Mostly sunny;92;74;SW;8;48%;4%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;93;65;Sunshine;91;65;NNW;9;42%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Winds subsiding;63;50;Showers around;63;46;SW;9;75%;82%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;82;62;Partly sunny;76;55;NNW;5;42%;3%;8

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;66;51;Spotty showers;62;50;SSW;9;77%;88%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;79;65;A p.m. t-storm;86;63;W;17;62%;68%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;85;78;A t-storm around;84;78;SE;6;82%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A heavy thunderstorm;88;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;WNW;6;78%;61%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Overcast, a shower;84;75;Heavy p.m. showers;87;75;E;6;82%;87%;9

Paris, France;Sunlit and warmer;81;62;Partly sunny;86;55;NW;5;48%;16%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;70;53;Clouds and sun, nice;75;54;NE;7;31%;0%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;96;77;A shower or t-storm;94;77;WSW;6;64%;64%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;85;76;Cloudy;87;77;SE;8;71%;66%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;More sun than clouds;94;74;An afternoon shower;94;74;WSW;5;49%;67%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;72;52;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;SSE;4;40%;1%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;82;51;Mostly sunny;83;56;S;9;34%;9%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;71;51;Spotty showers;71;51;WSW;9;66%;78%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;84;65;Warm with some sun;88;67;S;6;53%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;Spotty showers;85;75;SSE;9;72%;61%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;57;46;Mostly cloudy;57;45;NNE;10;49%;3%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;72;57;Showers and t-storms;72;53;WSW;5;67%;82%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;72;59;Sunshine, pleasant;75;64;E;6;70%;6%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;105;78;Sunny and hot;112;80;ESE;7;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;86;59;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;SE;6;37%;27%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;65;52;A stray shower;71;55;W;9;63%;73%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;63;52;Partly sunny;62;52;WNW;17;59%;8%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;76;65;Thunderstorms;78;66;ENE;5;80%;80%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;85;78;A shower in places;84;77;ESE;13;71%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;74;66;Couple of t-storms;73;66;SE;4;100%;78%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;87;56;Partly sunny;87;55;WNW;6;14%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;67;35;Plenty of sunshine;67;36;E;2;48%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;86;74;A p.m. shower or two;86;73;NNE;5;74%;77%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;58;Partly sunny;83;57;NNW;8;59%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;A t-storm in spots;64;51;Clouds and sun;68;52;WNW;5;60%;13%;5

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds;81;56;Sunshine;86;60;ENE;5;29%;36%;9

Shanghai, China;Heavy rain;77;72;Cloudy;81;70;ENE;10;68%;30%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;82;Some sun, a t-storm;90;82;ESE;4;81%;81%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;80;55;Showers and t-storms;67;52;SSW;7;81%;82%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;78;Mostly sunny;86;78;E;14;67%;27%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;69;52;Afternoon rain;71;56;SSW;9;59%;88%;5

Sydney, Australia;Periods of rain;66;57;Spotty showers;66;54;NW;7;76%;63%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;91;79;A shower or t-storm;93;79;NW;5;72%;67%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;65;48;Showers and t-storms;68;52;SW;7;73%;86%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun, some clouds;96;66;Mostly sunny;91;70;ENE;8;31%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm or two;81;60;Partly sunny, breezy;79;59;NW;19;52%;5%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;102;74;Sunny and hot;99;74;N;9;10%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;84;69;Sunny and pleasant;81;70;W;8;55%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;89;62;Plenty of sunshine;85;59;ENE;4;44%;28%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Clouding up;82;65;Partly sunny;77;62;NE;10;50%;30%;8

Toronto, Canada;Variable cloudiness;75;64;Partly sunny, breezy;78;64;WSW;16;64%;16%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;88;73;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;NNE;7;58%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;83;65;Mostly sunny, nice;84;65;N;8;57%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, warm;79;51;Showers around;76;50;ESE;10;28%;60%;8

Vancouver, Canada;A t-storm in spots;62;50;Partly sunny;66;51;N;5;56%;37%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;77;53;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;SE;5;41%;0%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;87;76;A couple of t-storms;88;77;WNW;5;71%;87%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;76;56;Showers and t-storms;74;50;W;6;67%;82%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;81;55;Clouds and sun, nice;76;55;S;8;51%;26%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;53;48;Abundant sunshine;57;52;N;13;75%;4%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;83;78;Showers and t-storms;86;79;SSW;9;85%;83%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;95;57;Sunshine, not as hot;84;57;NE;6;34%;17%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit