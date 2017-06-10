Indian official says key rebel leader dies in Myanmar

GAUHATI, India (AP) — An Indian government official says the leader of a key insurgent group in India's remote northeast has died in a hospital in Myanmar.

Nagaland state police chief L.L. Doungel says S.S. Khaplang, head of the separatist National Socialist Council of Nagaland, died of renal failure Friday in Taga region, his outfit's headquarters. He was 77.

Doungel said Saturday his information was based on intelligence reports.

Khaplang called off peace talks with India two years ago and resumed his fight for an independent Naga homeland.

India blamed his group for killing 18 army soldiers in Manipur state bordering Myanmar in 2015 in the worst attack by the insurgents in two decades.

Separatist groups in the northeast accuse the Indian government of exploiting the region's rich natural resources while neglecting local development.