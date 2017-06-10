Contemporary art exhibition documenta 14 opens in Germany

A visitor stands in the illuminated work 'The Parthenon of Books' by Argentinian artist Marta Minujin during the press preview of the d
A visitor walks around the installation (Polyethene tarpaulin and cotton thread) by Mata Aho Collective during the press preview of the
A visitor walks behind the installation 'Pile o Sapmi', a curtain made out of reindeer skulls by Norwegian artist Maret Anne Sara durin
Visitors stand in front of the installation 'Mill of Blood' by Mexican artist Antonio Vega Macotela during the press preview of the doc
Artist Marie Cool Fabio Balducci performs in front of the painting 'Without title' (1998) by Apostolos Georgiou during the press previe
A man performs in front of the light installation 'Staging: Lighting Wall 1' by New York-based artist Maria Hassabi during the press pr
A visitor looks into a historical gate (Torwache) covered with jute sacks, an installation by Ibrahim Mahama, Ghana, during the press p
A visitor stands in front of a painting by Senegalese artist El Hadji Sy during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most
BERLIN (AP) — A building of books and a curtain made from reindeer skulls are two of the installations on show at this year's documenta exhibition of contemporary art.
The 14th edition of the 100-day show opens Saturday in Kassel, Germany, with a million visitors expected by Sept. 17.
Curated by Adam Szymczyk, the exhibition has a twin show this year in Athens that runs until July 16.
One of the most striking installations, the Parthenon of Books by Argentine artist Marta Minujin, is a work in progress. Visitors are invited to contribute to its construction by donating formerly or currently forbidden books.
