President Tsai Ing-wen pays tribute to director Chi Po-lin

President Tsai Ing-wen paid tribute to the award-winning Director Chi Po-lin on Facebook following the helicopter crash in Hualien County Saturday noon.
“Learning that Director Chi Po-lin, his assistant Chen Kuan-chi (陳冠齊), and Pilot Chang Chih-kuang (張志光) were killed in the helicopter crash, the whole nation and I were in shock and dismay,” she said.
“The work of Chi has reminded us of the beauty of Taiwan and encouraged more people to join the work of land conservation. His death is a great loss to Taiwan. I express my condolences to the family of the dead. May they rest in peace,” she added.
The helicopter owned by Emerald Pacific Airlines (凌天航空) crashed in the mountains near Fengbin, a coastal town in Hualien County while Chi and his assistant were taking footage for the sequel to “Beyond Beauty—Taiwan from Above”, which won the Best Documentary at the 2013 Golden Horse Awards.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation at this moment. In the meantime, tributes from politicians and celebrities to the director continue to flood in.