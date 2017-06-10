England wins toss, bowls 1st against Australia

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — England has won the toss and will bowl first against Australia in a Group A match in the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Saturday.

After washouts against New Zealand and Bangladesh, Australia needs a victory to advance to the semifinals alongside the already qualified English, who have won their opening two games.

Both countries have selected unchanged teams.

The match will begin under gray skies. Rain is forecast in the afternoon.

___

Lineups:

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith (captain), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.