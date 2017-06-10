Clinging on to her job, Britain's May appoints new ministers

LONDON (AP) — Beleaguered British Prime Minister Theresa May is appointing new members of her government after several of them lost their seats in Parliament in this week's general election that proved disastrous for her Conservative Party.

May's office has already said that the senior Cabinet members — Treasury chief Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd — will keep their current jobs, but she is expected to reshuffle the lower ranks of ministers.

May's party fell short of an overall majority following Thursday's vote, and plans to work with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.

May's position seems safe for the near future because Britain must start negotiations later this month on leaving the European Union, but most British newspapers agreed Saturday that she is only just clinging on.