Forecasters warn against ultraviolet rays and heavy rain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau warned against ultraviolet rays under the hot sun Saturday as the mercury climbed past 35 degrees Celsius in Chiayi County.

Out of the country’s 34 ultraviolet measuring stations, 18 reported dangerous levels, officials said, warning that 15 minutes of constant exposure to the sun in those areas was enough to cause burns.

People planning to spend time outside Saturday afternoon should prepare a hat, suntan lotion or clothes with long sleeves, officials said.

The highest temperature around noon was 35.1 degrees, recorded in Chiayi. Banqiao in New Taipei City and Hengchun in Pingtung County, which includes the popular beach resort of Kenting, showed highs of 34.3 degrees.

Later in the afternoon, the weather bureau also warned of heavy rain, lightning and gusts of wind in most mountainous areas all over Taiwan, including the Taipei area.

A sustained period of “plum rain” with possibly up to six days of torrential precipitation was likely to start next Wednesday, forecasters said.