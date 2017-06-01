World's largest car-share now open in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The world's largest car-sharing service in the world, Zipcar, opened operations in Taiwan Friday.

Taiwan is the tenth country in the world to host Zipcar after the United States, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

So far there are 30 locations around Taipei to rent a Zipcar from. Check out their easy to navigate website in English or Chinese for specifics.

Once approved as a Zipcar member, members are eligible to rent a car around the world. There are options to pay as you go or for monthly driving plans. Drivers can rent hourly or for up to seven days.

Vehicles from the Audi A1 and Volkswagen series are available to rent depending on availability, including the Golf, Caddy, and Sharan.

The largest competitor to Zipcar in Taiwan so far is iRent. Operating since 2014, and accessible without collecting a membership fee, iRent has experienced mixed success.

iRent's website interface is available only in Chinese, whereas Zipcar features English and Chinese.

This kind of short term lending is the latest addition to Taiwan's slightly volatile access economy, including Uber or YouBike.