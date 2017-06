MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia beat Fiji 37-14 on Saturday in a one-off rugby test at AAMI Stadium.

Scores:

Australia 37 (Israel Folau 2, Henry Speight 2, Stephen Moore tries; Bernard Foley 3 conversions, 2 penalties), Fiji 14 (Vereniki Goneva, Timoci Nagusa tries; Ben Volavola 2 conversions). HT: 18-0.