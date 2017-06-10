Photo of the Day: Air Force flying over Taiwan's highest summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Air Force's Thunder Tigers Aerobatics Team (雷虎小組) is pictured flying over Yushan, Taiwan's tallest peak on June 9.

The Thunder Tigers Team was in fact training for the troops' open house activities from August to October. According to the Taiwan Air Force, participants can get to know more about the Air Force and see the troops' accomplishments during the three sessions of the open house event. More information please visit the Air Force Command Headquarters official Facebook Page.