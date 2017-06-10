  1. Home
  2. Society

Photo of the Day: Air Force flying over Taiwan's highest summit

One of the best aerobatics teams in Taiwan trains for an open house event on the top of Yushan

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/10 15:21

Air Force's Thunder Tigers Aerobatics Team (雷虎小組) flying over Yushan(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Air Force's Thunder Tigers Aerobatics Team (雷虎小組) is pictured flying over Yushan, Taiwan's tallest peak on June 9.

The Thunder Tigers Team was in fact training for the troops' open house activities from August to October. According to the Taiwan Air Force,  participants can get to know more about the Air Force and see the troops' accomplishments during the three sessions of the open house event. More information please visit the Air Force Command Headquarters official Facebook Page.
Photo of the day
Air Force
Thunder Tigers
Yushan
Jade Mountain

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Basalt landscape of Penghu's Siji Islet
2017/06/07 17:50
Photo of the Day: 'UFO clouds' spotted in southern Taiwan
2017/06/01 15:30
Photo of the Day: Skywalking in central Taiwan
2017/05/28 11:09
Photo of the Day: Hydrangeas blooming in Taipei
2017/05/27 12:34
Photo of the Day: Where's Tom?
2017/05/26 15:09